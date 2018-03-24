Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Patrick Petty had a strong message to his classmates who are pushing for stronger gun control legislation: he does not want his slain sister’s name used to advocate for their agenda. His reason? She wouldn’t have supported their end game.

Petty’s sister, Alaina, was in the Stoneman Douglas JROTC program and was one of three JROTC members who died during the Valentine’s Day massacre.

Hey @Emma4Change please stop using my sister’s name to push your agenda, she DID NOT and WOULD NOT support it — Patrick Petty (@Patrickpetty23) March 24, 2018

Most people were supportive of Petty’s wish and even understood where he was coming from.

If she continues using her to push her agenda, take her to court and issue a cease and desist order. Keep fighting the good fight, Patrick. Your sister would be proud. #2A — J. Ryan C. (@JRyan1790) March 24, 2018

Exploitation of the worst kind. This is very shameful politics. — Doctor Bringus (@DoctorBringus) March 24, 2018

The sad reality is this is what politics is these days.

I had the same thought… when students on the podium called out the names of each individual victim, claiming that they were marching in their place. They cannot speak on behalf of the victims… I believe your sister was one of several, who would not have supported this agenda. — Dolly Long (@happynmontana) March 24, 2018

Pretty likely the three JROTC kids wouldn’t have supported it.

I am so sorry Patrick, for your loss, and for having to endure what you are seeing today. Please know that we support you, and continue to pray for you and your family. ❤ — Dolly Long (@happynmontana) March 24, 2018

While I don't know for sure, I imagine Peter Wang would feel the same. Who decided that the @CNN Fabulous Five represent all of you? — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) March 24, 2018

She and people like her will do ANYTHING to push their agenda forward. Even if it means lying. — Nov 8, 2016 (@Edmond_Estrada) March 24, 2018

Sadly, yes.

That’s the problem. No one is asking the families who actually LOST a child or sibling in this tragedy what they want to see changed. — Josh O'Neal (@royalewithchief) March 24, 2018

Instead they’re asking a few loud, overly vocal older students who were on a different side of the school what they want.

Exactly why I’ve been saying we need to hear more from the families of the victims but I know all too well the MSM doesn’t actually care about the victims or their families. — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) March 24, 2018

For those of you who think it is alright for someone to use another to further their agenda, I only ask this… what if this was your family and you know they did not agree with how their name was being used? And for the ones who don't know, Patrick Petty lost his sister at MSD — Kathleen Howard (@kmhlpn30) March 24, 2018

What’s even worse? Gun control advocates SLAMMED Petty because he doesn’t agree with them.

Seriously. What the hell is going on with the world?

I have no idea who you lost, but if she was not a supporter of sensible gun control, shame on you and her. Having said that, if only you 2A yahoos were being killed, there would be no need for Miss Gonzalez's movement. Unfortunately, it's innocents who are paying w/their lives. — JRG #NunesMustGo (@SimonSaysBooHoo) March 24, 2018

Shame on Alaina? She’s DEAD and you’re dragging her name through the mud because she supported the Second Amendment? Shame on YOU.

You are sick and twisted puke. His post says he lost his sister. — jenB (@jbug9969) March 24, 2018

At least someone said it.

ITs weird like that because I feel like if she knew she was about to get gunned down be a legally purchased gun she might want to alter the second amendment so that maybe she would not get gunned down — 49ermegafan (@CR_49ermegafan) March 24, 2018

You don’t know if her views would change. None of us do. Stop acting like you’re God.

Guess she was in the wrong place, wrong time, wrong bro — robbiewithoutanynumbers (@robbienotrobin) March 24, 2018

That’s not heartless or anything.

While I cannot speak for the Parkland Activists calling them out when they are honoring your late sister is just that. Sorry for your loss but I think your sister would appreciate @Emma4Change mentioning her as she has with others. What is your agenda? #MarchForOurLives — Cognitive Fungus (@Myqui) March 24, 2018

It must not have occurred to some people that some of these survivors have no ulterior motive. Some of them just want to heal and move on.

Her FAMILY gets to decide when and how her name gets to be used! — Kelly K ❤️🇺🇸💙 (@Kimball1Kelly) March 24, 2018

EXACTLY.

No. Wrong. Public record. I can use her name right now for the march which I am doing – #alainapetty RIP we march for you. #MarchForOurLives — Cognitive Fungus (@Myqui) March 24, 2018

Gun control advocates: you can’t march for anyone but yourselves. You can’t know what each of these students would have wanted. You don’t know if they would have agreed with your agenda.