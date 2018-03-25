Brian Stelter wants us all to know that 3.3 million tweets were sent on Saturday using the hashtag #MarchForOurLives.

3.3 million.

Because that sounds like a bunch of tweets … unless you’re familiar with Twitter and can do math.

Considering there are roughly 500,000,000 tweets sent on Twitter every day (crazy right?!) that’s not exactly a huge number, Brian. In fact, that’s less than 1% of all tweets sent but HEY, it was super important guys.

So?! THEY TWEETED MAN!

We’re waiting for the big WOW as well …

2 million of those were from CNN accounts. — The Streeter (@thestreeter) March 25, 2018

Ha!

One million of them were from Brian himself.

Brian you always complaining about @FoxNews been a propaganda machine … but @cnn was just that yesterday. Your thoughts? — osmany (@osmyrod) March 25, 2018

He’s too busy bragging about how CNN was part of the protest yesterday.

Err, sorry, he’s too busy bragging about how they covered it.

Yeah, that’s it.

From Toledo to Tucson, Springfield to Spokane, Wilmington to Walla Walla… https://t.co/u6jE3xTQy6 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 25, 2018

Except CNN wasn’t just reporting on the protest, they were fueling it.

But we’re supposed to believe it was grassroots.

NYT's subhead: "Rebuke of N.R.A. by huge crowds across U.S." pic.twitter.com/X35jJlnf6n — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 25, 2018

I can't wait until they rebuke the Planned Parenthood Association — Ralph Risch (@lite2840) March 25, 2018

Wouldn’t hold your breath on this one.

In fact, we’re going to start calling #MarchForOurlives the protest the media built.

Related:

Most DISGUSTING person of 2018? Gun grabber doubles down on attacking Parkland student who lost his sister

‘Who the HELL gave him THAT authority?’ Colion Noir calls David Hogg OUT, triggers Shannon Watts