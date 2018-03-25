Brian Stelter wants us all to know that 3.3 million tweets were sent on Saturday using the hashtag #MarchForOurLives.

3.3 million.

Because that sounds like a bunch of tweets … unless you’re familiar with Twitter and can do math.

Considering there are roughly 500,000,000 tweets sent on Twitter every day (crazy right?!) that’s not exactly a huge number, Brian. In fact, that’s less than 1% of all tweets sent but HEY, it was super important guys.

So?! THEY TWEETED MAN!

We’re waiting for the big WOW as well …

Ha!

One million of them were from Brian himself.

He’s too busy bragging about how CNN was part of the protest yesterday.

Err, sorry, he’s too busy bragging about how they covered it.

Yeah, that’s it.

Except CNN wasn’t just reporting on the protest, they were fueling it.

But we’re supposed to believe it was grassroots.

Wouldn’t hold your breath on this one.

In fact, we’re going to start calling #MarchForOurlives the protest the media built.

