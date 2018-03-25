Yeah … no.

March for Our Lives draws bigger crowd than Trump inauguration, organizers say https://t.co/YfBQ6T2pgs pic.twitter.com/x5VUaoVsOo — The Hill (@thehill) March 25, 2018

Not even close.

Of course, this figure seems to have originally come from Think Progress but still.

UPDATE: An estimated 800,000 people attended #MarchForOurLives in Washington, D.C. today — dwarfing turnout for Trump's inauguration. https://t.co/ftlNGKBYdp — Shareblue Media (@Shareblue) March 24, 2018

Except nope.

From CBS News:

More than 200,000 people attended the March for Our Lives demonstration in Washington D.C. on Saturday, according to Digital Design & Imaging Service Inc (DDIS). The Virginia-based firm uses a proprietary method for calculating crowd size using aerial photos. The peak crowd size was 202,796 people, with a margin of error of 15 percent, the firm said. The crowd reached its largest size at 1 p.m., according to the company’s estimates.

Gosh, that’s a lot less than the 800,000 they were claiming were in attendance in D.C.

Sort of reminds us of when The Women’s March was posting photos from last year’s march to prove their movement still had oomph.

Oopsie.

FYI, reports are that roughly 420k people attended Trump’s inauguration … which is double the number who attended the D.C. protest.

Wait, that is a relatively high margin of error. !5% give or take means it could have been as low as 175K. Those are some Hillary was favored to win polling tactics there. https://t.co/0wnSHXToV7 — The Pretty One (@prettylieb) March 25, 2018

Math is hard.

How many people attended gun ranges this weekend? It was packed out. https://t.co/9VgLoItBJ1 — Florida Guy (@floridaguy267) March 25, 2018

But of course, it’s the protest the media built.

A certain #ChildPresident who likes Fox & Friends and well-done steak is going to be VERY UPSET when he hears about this…

https://t.co/2RDqWFSp3V #MarchForOurLives — chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) March 25, 2018

Oh, they want it to be true so badly and it’s just not.

202k people is a good deal less than 800,000.

And still way less than Trump’s inauguration.

But nice try, guys.

Related:

‘That’s IT?!’ Brian Stelter sharing number of Saturday tweets using #MarchForOurLives BACKFIRES epically

Take a SEAT! Dana Loesch DISMANTLES chauvinist Bill Maher for pushing FAKE pitch she never made

Like a BOSS! Colion Noir takes on HORDE of frothy gun grabbing blue-checks who can’t DEAL with his truth