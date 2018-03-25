Yeah … no.

Not even close.

Of course, this figure seems to have originally come from Think Progress but still.

Except nope.

From CBS News:

More than 200,000 people attended the March for Our Lives demonstration in Washington D.C. on Saturday, according to Digital Design & Imaging Service Inc (DDIS). The Virginia-based firm uses a proprietary method for calculating crowd size using aerial photos.

The peak crowd size was 202,796 people, with a margin of error of 15 percent, the firm said. The crowd reached its largest size at 1 p.m., according to the company’s estimates.

Gosh, that’s a lot less than the 800,000 they were claiming were in attendance in D.C.

Sort of reminds us of when The Women’s March was posting photos from last year’s march to prove their movement still had oomph.

Oopsie.

FYI, reports are that roughly 420k people attended Trump’s inauguration … which is double the number who attended the D.C. protest.

Math is hard.

But of course, it’s the protest the media built.

Oh, they want it to be true so badly and it’s just not.

202k people is a good deal less than 800,000.

And still way less than Trump’s inauguration.

But nice try, guys.

