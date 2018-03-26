When will adults figure out that Twitter is forever, and if you say something really stupid (been there, done that) no matter what you do to remove the tweet, someone, somewhere has the tweet? Such is life on social media.

Live and learn?

Well, it seems Brian Evans (a writer, singer and a Republican candidate from Hawaii for 2018) wrote such a tweet where he responded to the possibility of a debate between Cameron Kasky and Kyle Kashuv; we have to share a screenshot because as we mentioned, he deleted it.

Oh good, the internet IS forever pic.twitter.com/jB1yluYpPe — High Capacity Rapid-Fire Ordy (@TheOpulentAmish) March 25, 2018

Tragedysplaining … we like that.

And what a gross tweet.

Then, from what we can tell in the disaster of his timeline, Brian blocked Kyle.

Elliott Hamilton from The Daily Wire joined in to defend Kyle, and it was at this point Evans claimed someone else had written the tweet.

He seems to have deleted THIS one too, but we grabbed it before so at least you can read the copy.

Brian did not post that tweet. Future tweets by Brian will be tagged – BE to avoid errors like that from occurring again. — BRIAN EVANS (@croon1) March 25, 2018

Why on Earth would he delete this one?

So are you going to make a formal apology? — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) March 25, 2018

I formally apologize. – BE — BRIAN EVANS (@croon1) March 25, 2018

He did.

And look, he put his initials at the end so we’re supposed to know that’s him.

It was a mistake, and I apologize to Kyle. – BE — BRIAN EVANS (@croon1) March 25, 2018

He apologized again.

But Kyle wasn’t quite as forgiving …

Your apology will be accepted when the employee is fired — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 25, 2018

We’re going to guess no employee will be fired because Brian probably wrote the tweet himself, BUT it’s a nice thought.

Besides, look who he pals around with.

Does anyone really believe Brian didn’t encourage Cameron to shred Kyle?

Brian, just for the record, I am a Conservative woman that knows first hand of violence & trauma. BIG part of why I carry. Understanding it is not over my head. Although I appreciate your apology .. you have a platform use it wisely. Be better. Do better. — PissyFit😝💱 (@Pissyfits) March 25, 2018

Be better indeed.

