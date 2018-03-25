Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv asks the most important and pressing question when it comes to the March for Our Lives rallies that took place this weekend.
Fight for what? I'm still unclear about that https://t.co/G9KF1C5H8q
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 25, 2018
He was responding to this.
Today, we marched. Tomorrow, we fight. pic.twitter.com/2harfY8cR4
— Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) March 25, 2018
Kashuv’s question is the question. For what exactly are these marchers fighting?
To elect Democrats. That's all this has ever been about. https://t.co/wG6jYHtdTp
— Instapundit.com (@instapundit) March 25, 2018
And that is the ultimate answer.
