Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv asks the most important and pressing question when it comes to the March for Our Lives rallies that took place this weekend.

Fight for what? I'm still unclear about that https://t.co/G9KF1C5H8q — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 25, 2018

He was responding to this.

Kashuv’s question is the question. For what exactly are these marchers fighting?

To elect Democrats. That's all this has ever been about. https://t.co/wG6jYHtdTp — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) March 25, 2018

And that is the ultimate answer.

