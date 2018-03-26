Apparently, the students from Stoneman Douglas won’t be endorsing any candidates for the midterms.

Then again, they are somewhat young and may not understand that basically, they’ve already endorsed any and all Democratic candidates with the positions they’ve taken on gun control. Republicans don’t typically run a platform where they promise to take guns from our ‘cold dead hands,’ which believe it or not, a Dem candidate for sheriff in North Carolina did.

Nice try, POLITICO:

From POLITICO:

In a wide-ranging interview on Sunday, several Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students said they would not be endorsing any political candidates in this year’s elections and that the gun violence issue extends far beyond preventing mass school shootings.

“We endorse ideas not people,” Cameron Kasky, a junior at Stoneman Douglas, told Margaret Brennan, host of CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

But they sure spend a lot of time trashing Rubio, now don’t they?

Trending

Perhaps Charles C.W. Cooke tweeted it best:

But they’re not endorsing anyone!

Heh.

The Left loves to use kids this way, then they can accuse the Right of being horrible when we disagree with them.

The humanity!

Fair point.

Until he’s not anymore, and then the Left will move on.

Typical and sad.

Related:

WATCH: Candidate for sheriff in N.C. makes OUTRAGEOUS suggestion about how to get guns from people

BRUTAL! Jon Favreau brings a knife to a gun fight with Guy Benson, Stephen Gutowski and neontaster

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Charles C.W. CookePoliticoStoneman Douglas