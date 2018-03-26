Apparently, the students from Stoneman Douglas won’t be endorsing any candidates for the midterms.

Then again, they are somewhat young and may not understand that basically, they’ve already endorsed any and all Democratic candidates with the positions they’ve taken on gun control. Republicans don’t typically run a platform where they promise to take guns from our ‘cold dead hands,’ which believe it or not, a Dem candidate for sheriff in North Carolina did.

Nice try, POLITICO:

Stoneman Douglas students won’t be endorsing political candidates https://t.co/EuzfskqXe2 pic.twitter.com/09puP7IgxV — POLITICO Florida (@politicofl) March 26, 2018

From POLITICO:

In a wide-ranging interview on Sunday, several Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students said they would not be endorsing any political candidates in this year’s elections and that the gun violence issue extends far beyond preventing mass school shootings. “We endorse ideas not people,” Cameron Kasky, a junior at Stoneman Douglas, told Margaret Brennan, host of CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

But they sure spend a lot of time trashing Rubio, now don’t they?

Perhaps Charles C.W. Cooke tweeted it best:

“Candidate A is a paid shill, a fake Christian, a loser with blood on his hands, a hater of kids. I see him at night pointing rifles at me.”

“So you’re endorsing his opponent?”

“No, we aren’t interested in talking about politicians—we care only for ideas.”https://t.co/moIOq3r7lr — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 26, 2018

But they’re not endorsing anyone!

Heh.

So we're thinking about letting stompy-feet children try and dictate (yes, I used that word on purpose) policies?

Huh. I had to have parental permission to join the Army at 17. Couldn't vote, drink (legally), but was willing to sacrifice. We're to acquiesce to their demands? No. — Gin & Tonic 🍸 (@GinnieLumpkin) March 26, 2018

The Left loves to use kids this way, then they can accuse the Right of being horrible when we disagree with them.

How DARE you express skepticism of the motives of these Sacred Victims! You wicked, wicked man. — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) March 26, 2018

The humanity!

This is like saying, "We won't endorse any specific legislation." Gets you off the hook for any accountability and allows you to push a vague agenda without any content. — Will Marcinkus (@WillMarcinkus) March 26, 2018

Fair point.

So how long will this child be useful? — Jim Roland (@jxroland) March 26, 2018

Until he’s not anymore, and then the Left will move on.

Typical and sad.

