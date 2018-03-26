Dana Loesch has put up with MORE than her fair share of hate from the so-called party of love, peace, and tolerance, especially since the Stoneman Douglas shooting she had absolutely nothing to do with. But that hasn’t stopped the Left from vilifying her at every turn, dehumanizing and objectifying her in their attacks so they feel justified in being gross and horrible.

Glenn Beck has had enough:

I am sick of @DLoesch constantly being trashed.She is wicked smart, committed to human rights, and saving the lives of https://t.co/UVT7cmmhod lose when your best argument for gun control is lie about a great mom and accomplished woman. https://t.co/AYxwH0a0Vl — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 26, 2018

Nailed it.

Then again, it’s not like Dana can’t take care of herself:

I can’t take seriously anyone (and there have been a lot) who says they abhor violence and death while simultaneously calling for violence and death. Be better than this. https://t.co/gb2zJZFSjl — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 25, 2018

‘Rick’ deleted his tweet, which we sort of knew he would so we grabbed a quick screenshot of it, you know, for posterity and stuff.

‘Someone needs to spray an NRA rally with AR-15s’ … did he really say that?!

Interesting isn’t it, how it’s always gun grabbers who go violent with their rhetoric? And they wonder why we refuse to give up our guns.

This is so uncalled for, do the liberals not see any of their hypocrisy? — linda (@rnlynn1958) March 25, 2018

They do not.

Anyone that challenges him on his insanity is getting blocked Dana. It is a typical action from Liberals. — Mike Rice (@MikeRice74) March 25, 2018

He ran away pretty quickly.

Big tough gun grabber that he is.

Twitter police's conservative speech, but not speech calling on violence against conservative women. Disgusting. — TC Henson (@TCHenson1) March 25, 2018

There does seem to be a fairly large bias against Conservatives on Twitter, especially when it comes to Dana’s timeline.

Reported. Both FBI and twitter. — Scott Wennemann (@ScottWennemann) March 25, 2018

Guess that’s why ‘Rick’ deleted his tweet.

Someone should tell him Twitter is forever.

Related:

FOUL BALL! Stephen King compares guns to baseball to push gun control, totally STRIKES out

‘Shall NOT be infringed.’ Jenna Jameson blasts #MarchForOurLives, takes on gaggle of gross gun grabbers

BRUTAL! Jon Favreau brings a knife to a gun fight with Guy Benson, Stephen Gutowski and neontaster