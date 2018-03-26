Would someone please tell Stephen King that playing baseball isn’t a Constitutional right? Hey, we get it, and we love baseball but comparing the Second Amendment to MLB putting netting up to protect the crowd from foul balls and such and then trying to tie the founders into the mess is well … a mess.

All 30 Major League baseball teams are extending netting to protect fans from baseballs. This in a country where almost anyone with a screw loose can buy a semi-auto weapon the likes of which the founding fathers never imagined. I sense a contradiction there. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 24, 2018

Nope.

No contradiction.

This doesn’t even really work as a metaphor.

What’s next? Comparing guns to cars and seat belts? Bike helmets? Smoke detectors?

C’mon, man.

Baseball, balls, bats still allowed, with common sense adjustments. You are still warned that balls (and in ice hockey, pucks) may leave the playing field and enter the stands, offered seats higher up if you are afraid, told to take responsibility for being prepared. — Frank Gilbert (@PFGilbert) March 24, 2018

This is a far kinder response than ours, and he even entertained Stephen’s idea instead of treating him like the crazy guy he sounds like.

But still, no.

Do we prevent players charged with domestic abuse from playing baseball? — JustDave (@TxLobo) March 24, 2018

D’oh.

So question.. my wife is 5’ 105.. I travel for work quite often.. if one of the neighbors in the apartment complex is a psycho and decides he’s gonna come in and have his way with her is she just supposed to take one for the team so you can feel better? — Matt Lucas (@mattnjas_RN4L) March 24, 2018

But AR-15’s are mean and stuff.

So we don’t protect anyone from anything unless we protect people the way YOU want them to be protected. Makes sense. #liberallogic — Jason Geroux (@bigjspectrumgrp) March 25, 2018

Never try to see the logic in a Liberal argument, you’ll only end up with a massive stress headache.

Trust us on this one.

Seems like comparing apples to oranges, king. — Juggy Gale (@MattyFresh89) March 24, 2018

This is more like comparing horses to apples, not even in the same ballpark.

Ballpark.

Hey, look, we made a ‘funny’ like Stephen.

Related:

‘Shall NOT be infringed.’ Jenna Jameson blasts #MarchForOurLives, takes on gaggle of gross gun grabbers

CLASSY: ‘Crooner’ Brian Evans wants Cameron Kasky to ‘shred’ Kyle Kashuv (blames intern, deletes tweet)

BRUTAL! Jon Favreau brings a knife to a gun fight with Guy Benson, Stephen Gutowski and neontaster