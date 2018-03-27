Since the Left is super anxious to start taking our rights from us, Iowahawk has a simple request.

Simple, yet perfect:

As long as we're repealing amendments, can we please throw in the 16th — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 27, 2018

Yes, please. ASAP.

Of course, the 16th is the amendment that started income tax so the Left will NEVER entertain repealing it but it was worth a shot.

🎶you may saayay I'm a dreamer🎶 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 27, 2018

But he’s not the only one.

Of all amendments to the Constitution, only two reduced people's rights: Prohibition and the Income Tax, and Prohibition was repealed — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 27, 2018

When the man is right, he’s right.

And he’s RIGHT.

I also would like to propose a 28th Amendment: the Right to Keep and Bear Automobiles — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 27, 2018

Let’s make this happen!

And the 17th. — M0ser (@TM0s41) March 27, 2018

Preach!

Hey, this game is fun.

As long as no wiseguy talks about repealing the 19th, clearly women proved they don’t vote with their lady parts in 2016.

Let's be honest, we really don't need anything past the 10th. — DeanLogic ♎ (@DeanLogic) March 27, 2018

Fair.

Except for the 19th, dammit!

Heh.

