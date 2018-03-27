Well, this is definitely the kind of thing you want to hear from someone who served on the Supreme Court. Ladies and gentlemen, John Paul Stevens:

John Paul Stevens: Repealing the Second Amendment would move Saturday’s marchers closer to their objective than any other possible reform https://t.co/6USnyIMMDq — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) March 27, 2018

Stevens concludes:

[District of Columbia v. Heller] — which I remain convinced was wrong and certainly was debatable — has provided the N.R.A. with a propaganda weapon of immense power. Overturning that decision via a constitutional amendment to get rid of the Second Amendment would be simple and would do more to weaken the N.R.A.’s ability to stymie legislative debate and block constructive gun control legislation than any other available option. That simple but dramatic action would move Saturday’s marchers closer to their objective than any other possible reform. It would eliminate the only legal rule that protects sellers of firearms in the United States — unlike every other market in the world. It would make our schoolchildren safer than they have been since 2008 and honor the memories of the many, indeed far too many, victims of recent gun violence.

Honestly, it’s not all that shocking to see that kind of drivel on the New York Times opinion page.

Nice diversity of viewpoints on the @nytimes editorial pages pic.twitter.com/NbHC1FZ5E2 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) March 27, 2018

What is disturbing is that this time, it’s coming from someone whose job was to uphold the Constitution. Which, as it happens, contains the Second Amendment.

This is not a very well thought out article. Sounds more like someone is too swept up in the spectacle of the march. https://t.co/XLpoLG5wTa — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 27, 2018

Somebody’s angling for a speaking slot at the next March For Our Lives. https://t.co/WbIICl8oMW pic.twitter.com/2pugpURRnX — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 27, 2018

Justice Sworn to Uphold Constitution Wants to Take an Exacto Knife to It — Razor (@hale_razor) March 27, 2018

Justice Stevens should be ashamed of himself for this piece. — Fletch Her Cox (@TheMiamiQueet) March 27, 2018

Remember when they said that nobody is looking to take your guns… well here is another subtle reminder that yes they ARE looking to take your guns. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) March 27, 2018

Yeah … it’s not subtle. Not even a little bit.

I hope the left understands that by parading that stupid NYT piece about repealing the 2nd Amendment around, they can no longer hide behind the "no one is trying to take your guns" nonsense. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 27, 2018

They aren't even hiding it anymore. https://t.co/ntmacemLdL — Lee Doren (@LDoren) March 27, 2018

Nope.

Maybe, just maybe, this asshole didn’t belong on the Supreme Court https://t.co/B2plHg6whO — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) March 27, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

