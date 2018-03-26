On Saturday, Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted about the March for Our Lives:

Today many are peacefully exercising their #1A right to march for gun ban. Many support gun ban. But many others see it as infringement of #2A that won’t prevent shootings. Protest is good way of making a point,but making a change will require both sides finding common ground — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 24, 2018

Rubio’s tweet was a lot more mature and diplomatic than much of what came out of the protests, but Politico chief economic correspondent and CNBC contributor Ben White still had a bone to pick with it:

Weird I didn’t hear anybody talk about a “gun ban.” Interesting way to seek common ground. https://t.co/UBasTAjomX — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) March 24, 2018

Weird. Was Ben was watching protests on Earth 2?

Narrator: They all talked about gun bans https://t.co/hW2UuIZTqt — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 26, 2018

Weird, you must not have watched or listened! — bbnanny (@NanbumHall) March 26, 2018

Did you have the sound off? https://t.co/AXjAyBpieU — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 26, 2018

Check your hearing — harrison bergeron (@harrisonberger0) March 26, 2018

If you did not hear about a gun ban what did you hear? — James Martin (@Realityland) March 26, 2018

So you didn't watch the rally. Good to know. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 26, 2018

Did you not watch the rally or… https://t.co/TbqYu9TA4p — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 26, 2018

This is such an odd claim. The most common proposal from speakers or attendees at the March for Our Lives was a ban on AR-15s and similar firearms. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 26, 2018

The organizers are very vocal, and have been for weeks, about their desire for a ban on certain guns as well as certain magazines. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 26, 2018

You can argue this is good or bad but it's rather bizarre and insulting to everyone involved to say it isn't part of the march's platform. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 26, 2018

Bingo.

Weird. You’re either lying or not paying attention. — freedom ≠ loophole (@Dr_2A) March 26, 2018

Yeah, I don't think he was paying attention. pic.twitter.com/IV0V4VcM5l — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 26, 2018

Not paying attention to the march … or to anything that happens on any other day, evidently.

Yeah weird, wonder where anybody gets that idea pic.twitter.com/oUg4VWo3a8 — catduck (@kingxerocole) March 26, 2018

