On Saturday, Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted about the March for Our Lives:
Today many are peacefully exercising their #1A right to march for gun ban. Many support gun ban. But many others see it as infringement of #2A that won’t prevent shootings. Protest is good way of making a point,but making a change will require both sides finding common ground
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 24, 2018
Rubio’s tweet was a lot more mature and diplomatic than much of what came out of the protests, but Politico chief economic correspondent and CNBC contributor Ben White still had a bone to pick with it:
Weird I didn’t hear anybody talk about a “gun ban.” Interesting way to seek common ground. https://t.co/UBasTAjomX
— Ben White (@morningmoneyben) March 24, 2018
Weird. Was Ben was watching protests on Earth 2?
Narrator: They all talked about gun bans https://t.co/hW2UuIZTqt
— Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 26, 2018
Weird, you must not have watched or listened!
— bbnanny (@NanbumHall) March 26, 2018
Did you have the sound off? https://t.co/AXjAyBpieU
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 26, 2018
Check your hearing
— harrison bergeron (@harrisonberger0) March 26, 2018
If you did not hear about a gun ban what did you hear?
— James Martin (@Realityland) March 26, 2018
So you didn't watch the rally. Good to know.
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 26, 2018
Did you not watch the rally or… https://t.co/TbqYu9TA4p
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 26, 2018
This is such an odd claim. The most common proposal from speakers or attendees at the March for Our Lives was a ban on AR-15s and similar firearms.
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 26, 2018
The organizers are very vocal, and have been for weeks, about their desire for a ban on certain guns as well as certain magazines.
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 26, 2018
You can argue this is good or bad but it's rather bizarre and insulting to everyone involved to say it isn't part of the march's platform.
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 26, 2018
Bingo.
Weird. You’re either lying or not paying attention.
— freedom ≠ loophole (@Dr_2A) March 26, 2018
— Dan (@UndeadDan) March 26, 2018
Yeah, I don't think he was paying attention. pic.twitter.com/IV0V4VcM5l
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 26, 2018
Not paying attention to the march … or to anything that happens on any other day, evidently.
Yeah weird, wonder where anybody gets that idea pic.twitter.com/oUg4VWo3a8
— catduck (@kingxerocole) March 26, 2018
***
