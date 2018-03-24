As the March For Our Lives rallies continue across the country, it’s hard not to notice one common theme: the National Rifle Association (NRA) seems to be protestors’ biggest enemy.

Protestors have some rather choice words for the NRA, but there’s just one problem…they seem to forget that 5 MILLION members make up the pro-gun group.

A sign in Dahlonega, Ga. pic.twitter.com/tfVGbJP6Ku — Alan Blinder (@alanblinder) March 24, 2018

How is wanting to utilize your Second Amendment right suddenly “terrorism?”

Real classy.

Why is abortion an issue at a gun control rally?

Crowds starting to build hours before #MarchForOurLives in DC is set to officially begin. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/mIPxRokEQC — Kara Duffy (@KaraDuffyCBS12) March 24, 2018

Hey! Hey! Our guns are locked away.

#MarchforOurLives All we are asking for is enough gun control to stop shootings from happening so rapidly. I understand the 2nd amendment, but where in that amendment does it declare it equitable to defend guns over children? Over a human life? pic.twitter.com/Dr0fr3KSCn — 5’0 (@_thedirtybubble) March 24, 2018

You’re using emotions, not facts.

Oh, so every NRA member is now the grim reaper because we want to defend ourselves? Makes sense.

Dumbest. Sign. Ever.

Except none of these mass shooters were members of the NRA, so there’s that…

Hey! Hey! The 2A won’t go away!

Apparently gun control advocates can’t create a sign without cursing.

Demonstrators gather during the #MarchForOurLives protest for gun legislation and school safety outside city hall, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Cincinnati. https://t.co/KpOnezljw1 pic.twitter.com/SHMwrMmpCl — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 24, 2018

Oh, yeah. That’s right. The NRA has blood on its hands because they advocate for a Constitutionally-protected right.

*eye roll*

"When will our lives matter more than NRA cash?" A handful of signs from the #MarchForOurLives in DC. https://t.co/j5GIU86NQ9 📷 Evelyn Hockstein for the Guardian pic.twitter.com/hCXbC2ki2P — Guardian US (@GuardianUS) March 24, 2018

Ya’ll act like NRA members don’t vote. How do you think Trump got elected? By voting NRA members.

#MarchForOurLives Sadly, as I listen to these young people speak, I feel sorry for them. They are using #Democrat talking points. They have NO idea what the #NRA stands for nor do they care about the people in the inner-cities killing each other every minute. #2ADefenders pic.twitter.com/ZRcayp9cc6 — 💋 SIᕮᖇᖇᗩ ᗯᕼISKᕮᕮ Is The NRA 🇺🇸 (@_SierraWhiskee) March 24, 2018

The NRA isn’t going anywhere.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this group is yelling at the police. Everyone else seems to be letting them through without issue. pic.twitter.com/rkjESe1FDQ — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 24, 2018

Can’t they come up with a more creative sign than “F**k the NRA?”