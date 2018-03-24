As the March For Our Lives rallies continue across the country, it’s hard not to notice one common theme: the National Rifle Association (NRA) seems to be protestors’ biggest enemy.
Protestors have some rather choice words for the NRA, but there’s just one problem…they seem to forget that 5 MILLION members make up the pro-gun group.
A sign in Dahlonega, Ga. pic.twitter.com/tfVGbJP6Ku
— Alan Blinder (@alanblinder) March 24, 2018
How is wanting to utilize your Second Amendment right suddenly “terrorism?”
#MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/TBnP08O92D
— Josh Anderson (@leftspace13) March 24, 2018
Real classy.
#MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/82kgrh40je
— Megan Gray (@megangrA) March 24, 2018
Why is abortion an issue at a gun control rally?
Crowds starting to build hours before #MarchForOurLives in DC is set to officially begin. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/mIPxRokEQC
— Kara Duffy (@KaraDuffyCBS12) March 24, 2018
Hey! Hey! Our guns are locked away.
About to get underway at #Marchforourlives pic.twitter.com/4W8xObyPFV
— Alex Roarty (@Alex_Roarty) March 24, 2018
#MarchforOurLives All we are asking for is enough gun control to stop shootings from happening so rapidly. I understand the 2nd amendment, but where in that amendment does it declare it equitable to defend guns over children? Over a human life? pic.twitter.com/Dr0fr3KSCn
— 5’0 (@_thedirtybubble) March 24, 2018
You’re using emotions, not facts.
#MarchForOurLives #Chicago pic.twitter.com/C1PZ7r1SEM
— Alli (@chi2atlaam) March 24, 2018
Oh, so every NRA member is now the grim reaper because we want to defend ourselves? Makes sense.
#NBCReport #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/Ah9iKTCUUx
— Thanks Obamas 🙏 (@JCali1967) March 24, 2018
Dumbest. Sign. Ever.
Rassemblement contre les armes aux USA #NRA #gun #paris #france #MarchForOurLives sign #march pic.twitter.com/aLQWavB3BO
— Nathanael (@ilnoir) March 24, 2018
Except none of these mass shooters were members of the NRA, so there’s that…
We're ready!! 👊🏼✊🏼✌🏼️The youth will save us all! #MarchForOurLivesLA #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/L16xbMgsxe
— C. Tate (@luverfash200) March 24, 2018
Hey! Hey! The 2A won’t go away!
Cuts to the point! #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/Ddv7W0NFFo
— William Okuno (@WOkuno) March 24, 2018
Apparently gun control advocates can’t create a sign without cursing.
Demonstrators gather during the #MarchForOurLives protest for gun legislation and school safety outside city hall, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Cincinnati. https://t.co/KpOnezljw1 pic.twitter.com/SHMwrMmpCl
— Fox News (@FoxNews) March 24, 2018
Oh, yeah. That’s right. The NRA has blood on its hands because they advocate for a Constitutionally-protected right.
*eye roll*
"When will our lives matter more than NRA cash?" A handful of signs from the #MarchForOurLives in DC. https://t.co/j5GIU86NQ9
📷 Evelyn Hockstein for the Guardian pic.twitter.com/hCXbC2ki2P
— Guardian US (@GuardianUS) March 24, 2018
Ya’ll act like NRA members don’t vote. How do you think Trump got elected? By voting NRA members.
Sadly, as I listen to these young people speak, I feel sorry for them. They are using #Democrat talking points. They have NO idea what the #NRA stands for nor do they care about the people in the inner-cities killing each other every minute. #2ADefenders pic.twitter.com/ZRcayp9cc6
— 💋 SIᕮᖇᖇᗩ ᗯᕼISKᕮᕮ Is The NRA 🇺🇸 (@_SierraWhiskee) March 24, 2018
The NRA isn’t going anywhere.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, this group is yelling at the police. Everyone else seems to be letting them through without issue. pic.twitter.com/rkjESe1FDQ
— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) March 24, 2018
Can’t they come up with a more creative sign than “F**k the NRA?”