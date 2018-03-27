Corey Lewandowski is not a nice guy. Let’s just be clear about that. But that still doesn’t justify what New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi did to him:

I’m pretty much Lewandowski’s least biggest fan and this is very justified. What an incredible invasion of privacy. https://t.co/aSiCIFBGxb — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 27, 2018

More from the Washington Examiner:

President Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has not decided if he will take legal action against New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi after she confessed she inadvertently entered his home office without his permission. “I can confirm I did not grant her permission to enter my office,” Lewandowski told Fox News. According to Fox News, he is weighing taking legal action against her, but no final decision has been made so far.

We wouldn’t blame him one bit if he took legal action.

“after she confessed she inadvertently entered his home office without his permission.” Uh she knew she wasn’t granted entry. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 27, 2018

She opened an unlocked door, walked in and at the least took a photograph. (And tbh who knows what else she isn’t admitting to.) — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 27, 2018

"Inadvertently". I'm no English major but I think that's a stretch. — Joshua Romens (@JaRomens) March 27, 2018

I’d say so — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 27, 2018

So would we.

Money quote: "We stand by Olivia’s reporting methods and don’t believe she did anything wrong." — ConservativeLA (@ConservativeLA) March 27, 2018

You can't make this stuff up. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 27, 2018

You really can’t. And you know what else is beyond parody? That CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy is laughing off Nuzzi’s blatant invasion of Lewandowski’s privacy as persistence:

“Persistent” is one word for that.

That’s one way to put it. Jesus. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 27, 2018

Unfortunately, it’s a word that grossly downplays the wrongness of what she did.

"Persistent" isn't the adjective many would use for entering someone's home uninvited. — TheFracDog (@TheFracDog) March 27, 2018

You spelled "criminal" wrong. — Randeekee (@randiqui) March 27, 2018

If by "persistent" you mean someone who breaks the law and enters someone's home and then brags about it, then yes, she is persistent. — SRS (@SelinaRS84) March 26, 2018

She walked into a house she doesn't own and you call her persistent? She's a freaking law breaker. That is NOT funny. — Pam (@19Pam56) March 27, 2018

THIS IS LITERALLY A CRIME. WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH BOTH OF YOU. — RedOperator (@RougeOperator1) March 26, 2018

Guess what Olivia has going for her is that she violated the right person. That gets her a pass from hacks like Darcy.

"And I Was Like, F*ck" is the title of my new podcast where I discuss things I know are bad that I did anyway but tried in the afterglow to pass off as blasé and situationally twee https://t.co/mfXDKa2cHW — Amy Miller (@ThatAmyMiller) March 27, 2018

I don’t know what’s dumber? Illegally breaking and entering someone’s property or writing an article admitting to it? @CLewandowski_ — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) March 26, 2018

How dumb are you that you have to get a text from your boyfriend to know that walking uninvited into someone's home is illegal @Olivianuzzi? https://t.co/pNzHaqjoDy — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 27, 2018

How is breaking & entering possibly a good idea — sevenlayercake 🎂 (@sevenlayercake) March 27, 2018

She just really wanted to talk with him and didn't know. Or something. — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 27, 2018

Good Lord.

What if I pop over to your home some time this week @oliverdarcy. Should we see how you react to me walking in your home. I don't think you would defend my bubbly personality but you would be calling the police to arrest the intruder. — T.Best (@empaint_t) March 27, 2018

"I can't imagine why people hate the media" — Chester's 🚁 Coitus (@CatoTheAncient) March 27, 2018

Parting thought exercise:

Let’s imagine the response if any conservative reporter entered unauthorized into the home office of a former Obama staffer and took pics. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 27, 2018

Let's pretend it was, oh, I don't know, @JamesOKeefeIII. Just use your imagination hat about if CNN reporters would be calling him persistent. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 27, 2018