Corey Lewandowski is not a nice guy. Let’s just be clear about that. But that still doesn’t justify what New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi did to him:

More from the Washington Examiner:

President Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has not decided if he will take legal action against New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi after she confessed she inadvertently entered his home office without his permission.

“I can confirm I did not grant her permission to enter my office,” Lewandowski told Fox News.

According to Fox News, he is weighing taking legal action against her, but no final decision has been made so far.

We wouldn’t blame him one bit if he took legal action.

So would we.

Trending

You really can’t. And you know what else is beyond parody? That CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy is laughing off Nuzzi’s blatant invasion of Lewandowski’s privacy as persistence:

“Persistent” is one word for that.

Unfortunately, it’s a word that grossly downplays the wrongness of what she did.

Guess what Olivia has going for her is that she violated the right person. That gets her a pass from hacks like Darcy.

Good Lord.

Parting thought exercise:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNCorey LewandowskiOliver DarcyOlivia Nuzzipersistenttrespassing