What is Michael Ian Black trying to tell us?

Hrm.

"Not being able to express yourself makes you feel trapped." https:https://t.co/g4rOVWaefJ via @todayshow — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 27, 2018

From what we can tell, Michael doesn’t exactly struggle with expressing himself.

In fact, there are only a few people who are better at coming up with ideas that aren’t denser than a 20-pound bag of flour on the ocean floor than Michael.

And most of them are women so we’re pretty sure he doesn’t have anything to worry about.

I cover this in my column today, only—in this case—Trump is the little boy. https://t.co/3zPiVZomLM — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) March 27, 2018

Yeah, Trump is the little boy.

These people.

Windsor Mann on phony masculinity in USA Today. https://t.co/JKqjfqPRbL — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 27, 2018

*sigh*

It’s like they want us to make fun of them.

Are you sure it wasn’t a hit piece about you? https://t.co/LFDvhLc9B7 — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) March 27, 2018

*popcorn*

Can you explain what that means? — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 27, 2018

Seriously?

Well, if he has to ask.

What kind of man would relinquish his right as well as everyone else’s right to defend their families, their property, and their lives in order to feel good about themselves? The only phony masculinity I see in contemporary times emanates from beta male leftists like you. https://t.co/10XIkmUoh0 — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) March 27, 2018

Progressives.

Duh.

But Elliott brings up an excellent point. Why is our society so Hell-bent on making the masculine seem like a bad thing? There’s nothing wrong with an individual being who they are, but this narrative that seeks to shame alpha men is more damaging than the Left realizes.

Case in point.

What kind of man brings a gun into his home, knowing it dramatically increases the risk of homicide, suicide, and accidental shootings to either him or his loved ones? — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 27, 2018

A man who knows he’s the best line of defense from the evil in the world? Who understands his inherent rights don’t come from the government, who loves and cherishes his family enough to protect them whatever it takes?

The kind of man we don’t celebrate enough in this country.

I love my country enough to recognize that there is a balance between security and individual rights that the Founding Fathers delicately established that ought to be restored. I dare not wish to sacrifice those natural rights to make you feel comfortable. Full stop. https://t.co/SzkfqC9Hgv — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) March 27, 2018

Any other questions, Michael?

