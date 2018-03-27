In a world full of hate, David Hogg just thinks we all need a good hug.

Well, except for that monster Rubio and any other law-abiding, legal gun owner in America, those guys have blood on their hands and should lose their inherent rights.

Otherwise, everyone should totally hug it out, YO.

From the same damn day.

If Hogg does have a ‘handler,’ he or she is NOT GOOD at their job.

It’s almost like Hogg talks out of both sides of his mouth.

How odd.

I guess he doesn't think Rubio needs a hug??? — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) March 27, 2018

Guess not.

Life comes at you fast. — TheConservativePost (@TheConservative) March 27, 2018

It does indeed.

Especially when you’re nearing the end of your 15 minutes and you’re desperate to hold on to the relevance the Left gifted you to push their narrative.

Tough break.

