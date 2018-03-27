Kyle Kashuv wasn’t invited to speak at #MarchForOurLives … but rapper Vic Mensa was invited to perform.

Of course, it could be said Mensa has some experience with firearms since he was convicted of a gun crime last year in California.

You can’t make this crap up.

Rapper Vic Mensa, who performed on stage at Saturday's March for Our Lives protest in Washington, D.C., was convicted of a gun crime in California last year. https://t.co/2qLVobNFAY — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 27, 2018

From USA Today:

Mensa, whose real name is Victor Kwesi Mensah, pleaded guilty July 10, 2017, to carrying a concealed firearm and was sentenced to two years probation, according to Los Angeles County court documents. The rapper was pulled over Feb. 28, 2017, for running a stop sign in Beverly Hills, TMZreported after the arrest. Police found a loaded firearm in the car. Although Mensa had a license to carry in another state, the permit was not valid in California. After his arrest, Mensa was released on $35,000 bail. Beverly Hills police accused Mensa of stealing from Barney’s department store in 2016. Mensa strongly denied the charges.

Wow, what a role model.

Rapper @VicMensa performs at #MarchForOurLives to protest guns. Meanwhile, he has a felony gun charge for carrying a loaded, concealed, and unregistered firearm. You just can't make this stuff up!#NRA #2A #DefendTheSecond — Ty Lopez (@WildmanTy) March 26, 2018

Sort of reminds us of the Women’s March celebrating a known terrorist and murderer.

Awww progressives.

Rapper who performed at March for Our Lives was arrested for gun-related crime last year https://t.co/C38s951mKg — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 26, 2018

But hey, at least it wasn’t an AR-15, RIGHT?

Holy Hell.

Vic seems upset:

Carrying a licensed pistol in the wrong state has nothing to do with AR-15s killing children in schools. https://t.co/vtRaKuaiiy — vino valentino (@VicMensa) March 26, 2018

FYI, Vic is literally complaining about a gun law after performing at an event demanding more gun laws.

That’s hilarious.

Legal gun owners had nothing to do with what happened in Stoneman Douglas.

The NRA had nothing to do with what happened in Stoneman Douglas.

But that hasn’t stopped the #NeverAgain movement from vilifying us all.

