When will Social Justice Warriors (SJW) like Andy Baio figure out that nagging people and trying to control how they think and express themselves will backfire?

Every.

Single.

Time.

And if you're white, please read up on digital blackface and why you should stop using GIFs/videos of black women for your own personal self-expression. https://t.co/cxWPKp4bn2 — Andy Baio (@waxpancake) March 26, 2018

Is this SJW saying white people should only use gifs of white people to express themselves?

And only black people should use gifs of black people?

And Filipino Tilt-O-Whirl operators should only use gifs of Filipino Tilt-O-Whirl operators (because we imagine their selection would be very limited).

Yeah, that’s dumb.

@waxpancake

For the love of God in heaven, please stop this white saviour bullshit. It's annoying.

White people can use GIFs/videos of black women as they wish. We're not bothered by it. We don't need you to speak for us. — David Vainqueur (@True_Canuck1) March 27, 2018

Take a seat, white guy.

And so it began …

Best. Movie. Ever.

Yup.

She’s famous!

Rolled them so far into the backs of our heads we can see behind ourselves.

Heh.

Right?

Richard Pryor would have thought this SJW talking point was so damn dumb.

Not even this one? pic.twitter.com/mVMpxkBM3c — Sen. John Blutarsky (@Mongotrucker) March 27, 2018

That’s our favorite!

‘Nuff said.

