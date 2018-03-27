When will Social Justice Warriors (SJW) like Andy Baio figure out that nagging people and trying to control how they think and express themselves will backfire?
Every.
Single.
Time.
And if you're white, please read up on digital blackface and why you should stop using GIFs/videos of black women for your own personal self-expression. https://t.co/cxWPKp4bn2
— Andy Baio (@waxpancake) March 26, 2018
Is this SJW saying white people should only use gifs of white people to express themselves?
And only black people should use gifs of black people?
And Filipino Tilt-O-Whirl operators should only use gifs of Filipino Tilt-O-Whirl operators (because we imagine their selection would be very limited).
Yeah, that’s dumb.
@waxpancake
For the love of God in heaven, please stop this white saviour bullshit. It's annoying.
White people can use GIFs/videos of black women as they wish. We're not bothered by it.
We don't need you to speak for us.
— David Vainqueur (@True_Canuck1) March 27, 2018
Take a seat, white guy.
And so it began …
— TugboatPhil (@thetugboatphil) March 27, 2018
Best. Movie. Ever.
— Jude1208 (@jude1208) March 27, 2018
Yup.
— Prohibited Possessor Chris (@tewell4u) March 27, 2018
She’s famous!
— Ian “Dave” McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) March 27, 2018
Rolled them so far into the backs of our heads we can see behind ourselves.
— The Spanked State (@LennyGhoul) March 27, 2018
Heh.
— Andrew S. (@shoutingboy) March 26, 2018
Right?
Psh pic.twitter.com/zNgJORyoim
— Rubbekka (@BeccCobain) March 27, 2018
— Chris (@chrimyer) March 26, 2018
— OG JHall (@HH_Hall) March 27, 2018
— Count Drummer Bear 🐻🇨🇦 (@drummer_bear) March 27, 2018
— Spectator (@Spectat007) March 27, 2018
— Dave S (@nook_amish) March 26, 2018
— Colonel Assault Mom (@colonel_potter) March 26, 2018
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 26, 2018
— Taxpayer1234 (@Taxpayers1234) March 26, 2018
Richard Pryor would have thought this SJW talking point was so damn dumb.
— Scotland is a Disgrace (@Corduroyalist) March 27, 2018
Not even this one? pic.twitter.com/mVMpxkBM3c
— Sen. John Blutarsky (@Mongotrucker) March 27, 2018
That’s our favorite!
— Mac Pegues Thompson (@MacPegues) March 27, 2018
‘Nuff said.
