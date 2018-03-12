Kurt Eichenwald, a guy who blocks basically anyone who disagrees with him (or sends him photos of squid, hehe) was complaining that Dana Loesch has him blocked. Considering the amount of garbage Dana puts up with on a daily basis, we’re not surprised in the least that she would block Kurt (who is annoying AF, full transparency) or any of the troglodytes who harass her.

He seems upset though, and in almost a creepy way:

This is hilarious. @DLoesch, Miss "I'm = tough cause I have guns," who sold her soul to the @NRA, is 2 much of a snowflake to listen to my words. Ive had many discussions with her about how her unfailing support for all guns to anyone would backfire. So, Im blocked. What a wimp. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 11, 2018

Kurt so badly wanted his followers to think she blocked him because she’s scared of him. Big tough guy annoyed her so much she couldn’t stand to look at his tweets anymore, color us impressed.

Not.

….hey, if you want to comment-retweet or copy-tweet the above tweet to dana, feel free to let her know I can still talk to her when I feel like it with the aid of my followers. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 11, 2018

Wonder if Twitter would label this as targeted harassment considering he’s asking his followers to go harass her for him.

Yeah, that’s not creepy at all, Kurt.

*yikes*

If a woman blocks your number and you're still trying to get to her, she's not interested and you're definitely a stalker https://t.co/ipyR4xfmH3 — Simon Templar (@SimonTemplarPV) March 11, 2018

That ^.

He was disgustingly rude some time ago and brought zero value to a conversation. Let him have his “mantrum.” — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 11, 2018

Oh, so she wasn’t scared of him.

Gosh, we’re shocked.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Except she doesn’t advocate that anyone should have guns, and she probably blocked you, because you’re a dolt. — Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) March 11, 2018

Ding ding ding, we have a winner!

I blocked @DLoesch long ago. Not worth it. — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) March 11, 2018

And we’re SURE she’s crushed.

Not.

It's not a measure of her strength, but a measure of your rudeness and intellectual ineptitude. — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) March 11, 2018

Truth hurts.

Editor’s note: Don’t worry Kurt, no squids were harmed in the writing of this article.

