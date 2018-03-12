Trump held a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday to give Republican Rep. Frank Saccone a ‘boost’ in the very tight special election being held in that district. While some polls show the Republican up by as many as three points, other polls show Democrat Conor Lamb up by three points as well.

That being said, during the rally some in attendance started to chant, ‘CNN sucks!’

Trump rallygoers interrupt Rick Saccone to chant "CNN Sucks! CNN Sucks!" #PA18 — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) March 10, 2018

And just like Pavlov’s dogs, the moment Trump rang their little bell, CNN came running (we’re not sure if they were salivating but it’s possible):

Quick reminder: Rick Saccone is running against Conor Lamb, not CNN https://t.co/JXwBq1Fmh2 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 10, 2018

Quick reminder, everyone knows that, Brian.

Now here is where it gets interesting. We’ve been giving CNN a hard time for their coverage of Trump and the behavior he inspires in many of their talking heads for months (years?) but to see someone on the Left calling them out?

Priceless.

Other reminder: CNN devotes hours to covering Saccone rally, minutes at most to covering Lamb. Carrying Trump water even as he abuses you. https://t.co/iFw0cIVCH0 — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) March 11, 2018

Norman Ornstein is a contributing editor for the Atlantic (hardly a Trump-friendly publication) and has even written a book with two other writers called, ‘One Nation After Trump.’ And it seems Ornstein has taken issue with CNN’s coverage of Donald Trump.

Luckily, Chris Cillizza stepped into the back-and-forth to clear things up:

Donald Trump is the president of the United States. When he speaks, we cover it. As we should. https://t.co/Cu1KOKGN3o — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) March 11, 2018

Wha?

We’re a right-leaning publication and we don’t cover Trump every time he speaks, especially when it’s at some rally.

Just sayin’.

Sorry, Chris. Give me one example of a political rally for a House election with Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama that you covered in its entirety. One! You should not be an apologist for shameful behavior not justified by calling it “news.” It is wrong. An excerpt? Fine. Not this. https://t.co/QDZnZXKWsw — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) March 11, 2018

Damn, son.

To Ornstein’s point, we don’t recall CNN covering ‘rallies’ for W. or Obama (Clinton was a tad before the time this editor really started paying attention). Many times we have pointed out that the media, including CNN, basically elected Trump.

Guess we’re not the only ones to recognize it.

are you seriously pretending CNN aired *every* Obama public statement live and in full for 8 yrs? https://t.co/6zWPPnbCQM — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) March 11, 2018

Meep.

Covering it…and covering the entire speech live are two different things. With past presidents, speeches were "covered" by reporters who listened and then reported on what was new or significant. That's what should be happening here. The rest is pure plumping for Trump. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 11, 2018

In other words, these gents are accusing CNN of covering Trump’s rally speech for clicks and taps.

Tough crowd Chris, and Brian.

