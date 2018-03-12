We really hate to use the word ‘triggered,’ because it has truly become the go-to for SO many when discussing how people of the Leftist persuasion react to Donald Trump in general. So we broke out the ol’ Thesaurus to come up with a new way to say these folks lost their shiznit.

Prompt. Bleh.

Provoke. Meh.

Activate. Yeah, no.

Perhaps we should just stick with ‘triggered’ at this point because WOW, Kasie Hunt from MSNBC got awfully irritated with Anthony Scaramucci when he said, ‘fake news.’

Watch.

Note to future guests: "We don't use the term 'fake news' on this show" pic.twitter.com/6rWTRXjKGc — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) March 11, 2018

What we find sorta hilarious is that she shared this like it was a good thing.

We just sorta giggled that she would get so upset over Scaramucci using two words. C’mon, it’s Anthony Scaramucci. Hello?

Makes her look a little insecure and defensive in our humble opinion.

Hits to close to home, huh? — Troy Beals (@troy_beals) March 12, 2018

Comes across that way.

Lol. How beautifully the term fake news backfired on the msm.. 😂😂 — anatha (@the_dead2) March 12, 2018

It reminds us a little of Frankenstein’s monster.

In your defense, @MSNBC and facts are mutually exclusive entities. — Joe Rival (@JerseyJoe74) March 12, 2018

She had to know this is how the thread would go.

That’s funny, because you are fake news. — BooBoo Nyc (@BooBooNyc) March 12, 2018

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

