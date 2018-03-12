For the first time since being elected, President Trump will spend time in California this week, and as you can likely imagine, Californians are STOKED to see the president.

We are honestly looking to buy popcorn in BULK because this is going to be SO entertaining, considering the love-hate relationship the president seems to have with the ‘Eureka’ state. Take Ross Gerber for example; Ross is someone we’ve never heard of before but apparently, he’s important enough to have Twitter’s ‘mark’ of acceptance aka the blue check. Ross doesn’t appear to be thrilled about Trump’s visit:

Alright LA friends. It has come to my attention that Trump is coming to our hood this week. He will be in West LA Tuesday or Wednesday night for a fundraiser. We have to give him the welcome he deserves. Let’s shut down the streets. We must PROTEST! #Latinos — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) March 11, 2018

That’ll show him!

Really?

Trump has broken a record number of Lefties. Full blown lunacy. https://t.co/OZYAtXZY6K — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 12, 2018

But that wasn’t all he tweeted:

Oh no, looks like @GerberKawasaki accidentally deleted this tweet. Here you go 🤗 pic.twitter.com/uv1YpvZ4ba — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 12, 2018

If you are being kind to the President of the United States, Ross is basically threatening to shut down your business. Oh look, he also called Trump the Devil.

No wonder he deleted this one.

But sorry Ross, the internet is forever.

Please help me identify where he is so we can do everything legally possible to show him what we think. Trump in NOT welcome in California. We need to get everyone out on the streets and stop his motorcade. Please help RT. Peaceful civil disobedience. I will be there. #Resistance — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) March 11, 2018

Who the heck does this guy think he is?

Well, while we might not be entirely sure, Tweeps spent a good part of Sunday telling them who THEY think he is:

Typical progressive trying to get #Latinos to do your dirty work. — Jeff Doughty (@doughty_jeff) March 12, 2018

Eek.

#Latinos is an interesting lone hashtag addition to your tweet Mr.Gerber. — Virginia Dorton (@VirginiaDorton) March 11, 2018

Double eek.

You are being laughed at and providing laughs. What a giver! Ha Ha — DEPLORABLE CAT (@cathy_perrault6) March 12, 2018

Definitely entertaining and just a little sad.

We don’t recall anyone throwing hissy fits of this size and trying to shut down entire cities when Obama visited.

Yes, we don’t want more jobs!

We don’t want bigger paychecks!

We don’t want lower taxes! — Stockspotify (@stockspotify) March 11, 2018

This doesn’t seem to have gone the way Ross thought it would.

Asking people to help you identify the President’s location for his upcoming trip to California & calling for everyone to get out on the streets to stop his motorcade is not a wise decision Ross. https://t.co/rXLx2WCxzs — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) March 12, 2018

Nope.

Just tell him the President will be here. At 2am. Come alone. Wear lots of blue. There is a secret hand sign. Just throw some fingers in the air and yell "Crips for life homies" He will be right out to address his concerns. pic.twitter.com/fX068PpHnq — Judson McCulloch (@JudsonMcCulloch) March 12, 2018

We see what he did here.

HA!

22k engagements. Wow. Love it. — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) March 11, 2018

Sure you do, especially when 21,950 of them are telling you what a knob you are.

They really have quite the bot machine. Amazing. — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) March 11, 2018

Wait, he didn’t call them Russians?

We’re so disappointed.

Might want to take a look at how things worked out for Jemele, just sayin’.

Related:

POPCORN: Lefties call CNN OUT for Trump coverage, Brian Stelter and Chris Cillizza get super DEFENSIVE

Sportswriter Peter Gammons CALLED OUT after sexist attack on Betsy DeVos