We’ve come to the conclusion that men like Christopher Titus and any other sackless Leftist who has been attacking Dana Loesch for representing the NRA owe her lunch because otherwise, nobody would be paying attention to a word they utter, especially on Twitter.

Full disclosure, this editor had no idea who Titus was and had to Google him …

Which seems to be a theme with a lot of these blue check men who seem to obsessively hate on Dana.

@DLoesch Hey Morticia, what happens when the egg timer runs out? You gonna shoot us?

Do you know what irony means?

“I hate all you people on TV…so watch my new TV show. “

You really ain’t a thinker. — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 5, 2018

Huh?

And he says she’s not a thinker?

Alrighty then.

Damn, you used to be somewhat funny. WTF happened? — Gary Black (@GaryBlackal) March 5, 2018

Dude needs more fiber in his diet, duh.

558 people got shot in Vegas at a concert. 58 died. Kinda hard to be funny after that. — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 5, 2018

Huh again?

We realize he’s trying really hard to justify hating a woman who had nothing to do with any of these shootings, but c’mon man.

The US killed hundreds of thousands of people since the war on terror started after 9/11. That didn't seem to make anyone skip a step. You don't get a cookie for letting yourself get whipped up into fear by black swan events. — Ed K (@edkrayewski) March 5, 2018

But guns!

Trying to jump on the bash the NRA train to revive your career? — Julius The Deplorable (@DeplrableJulius) March 5, 2018

Bingo.

The guy thinks he has a nation …

He has a career? Never heard of him. — Texas Grandma (@Donnam8470Donna) March 5, 2018

Us either.

179,000 tweets in 3 years. "Hi Putin!" — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 5, 2018

Yes, everyone who disagrees with Titus is clearly a Putin sock or a bot.

You’d think by now they’d realize how dumb this comeback is.

Then again, it is the Left we’re talking about.

Never mind.

Why so mean? What has she ever done to you? — Laney C. (@wonderwise_ec) March 5, 2018

Not a damn thing, but that won’t keep him from acting like a douchebag because it gets him attention.

Looks like he's graduated from the Michael Ian Black school of neverbeens. — Calpurnius (@Calpurnius) March 5, 2018

Heh.

Michael would be so proud!

