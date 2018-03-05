Oh good, a movie about an adult man falling ‘in love’ with a teenage boy won an Oscar last night.

Hollywood has ZERO shame.

Congratulations James Ivory, Best Adapted Screenplay #Oscars winner! pic.twitter.com/N7NFPGuJEP — Call Me By Your Name (@CMBYNFilm) March 5, 2018

Did they miss what happened with Kevin Spacey or what?

Hold on…this movie about a love affair between an adult man and a teenage boy won an #oscar 😳? We all owe Kevin Spacey an apology. Hollywood you are an overflowing cesspool. https://t.co/yZ1P59zS9B — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) March 5, 2018

Overflowing cesspool may actually be their new name. In fact, map manufacturers have already started publishing with this lengthy but more adequate name.

And PREACH, Obianuju!

Indeed it did. You described Hollywood perfectly. We owe Spacey nothing, as he's part of the cesspool. The idiots on the left will celebrate the boldness of what they'll call one of the greatest love stories of all time. Yes, they're that insane. — Paul A Marketos (@PaulAMarketos) March 5, 2018

Her point is that they’re huge hypocrites to cast out Kevin Spacey while presenting an Oscar to a film that glorifies a relationship between a man and a teenager.

Sane Logic: this is a film about a teenage boy being groomed by an older man…thats not right. Hollywood Logic: this is art, it's beautiful, it's like pederasty and stuff, so it's historical and deep…yeah that will do..sell that…and call anyone who doesn't agree homophobic! — I Am Arie Friedman – #FreeArie (@feckingfeckers) March 5, 2018

It’s art.

Ha!

The Best Picture was one about a woman who becomes romantically and sexually involved with a humanoid amphibian. — Alex Hume (@AHume92) March 5, 2018

Hrm. Good point.

Plus these are the same people who claim to care about women being sexually abused and want it to STOP, but turned around and gave Kobe Bryant an Oscar.

So we’re not entirely surprised or shocked by much of anything they do.

