Oh good, a movie about an adult man falling ‘in love’ with a teenage boy won an Oscar last night.

Hollywood has ZERO shame.

Did they miss what happened with Kevin Spacey or what?

Overflowing cesspool may actually be their new name. In fact, map manufacturers have already started publishing with this lengthy but more adequate name.

And PREACH, Obianuju!

Her point is that they’re huge hypocrites to cast out Kevin Spacey while presenting an Oscar to a film that glorifies a relationship between a man and a teenager.

It’s art.

Ha!

Hrm. Good point.

Plus these are the same people who claim to care about women being sexually abused and want it to STOP, but turned around and gave Kobe Bryant an Oscar.

So we’re not entirely surprised or shocked by much of anything they do.

