Many Conservatives found the hypocrisy of celebrities attending the Oscars wearing orange anti-gun pins while being protected by hundreds of armed security peeps pretty damn obnoxious.

They don’t want the little people armed because guns are scary and bad, but they’ll pay someone to protect them with guns.

K.

Some celebrities attending the Academy Awards will reportedly wear an orange anti-gun violence pin https://t.co/gyDSyngNXC — New York Magazine (@NYMag) March 3, 2018

Wow.

And we thought Emma Watson’s tattoo was WOKE.

*eye roll*

But will their armed guards? https://t.co/x4loW1GVq6 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 4, 2018

We’re going to guess their armed guards probably didn’t have time to virtue signal quite as much as the elite they were paid to protect.

With guns.

I love how right wingers try and make it seem hypocritical when people who get their lives threatened regularly (bc they are celebs and liberals) have "armed guards"…They are actually under threat; not so bubba from rural Georgia who wants 40 guns because he's compensating — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) March 4, 2018

Tim who? Hey, he’s got a blue check so Twitter thinks he matters.

Tim is the guy who was bragging about ripping guns out of the hands of gun owners in front of their children last week; he has since deleted his tweet but we saw it. Seems he is very wrapped up in badgering and harassing armed people.

*shrug*

If you think you're getting a lot of threats now, try being a Conservative. Nobody does "unhinged and violent" like a Leftist. https://t.co/3luyRiNJzn — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 5, 2018

Amen.

Maybe this guy should take a gander at Dana Loesch’s timeline.

Someone mispronouncing your name at Starbucks isn't "a white supremacist literally threatening your life". You've created the generation of Chicken Littles, you live with it. https://t.co/IvG7O0UehE — High Capacity Rapid-Fire Ordy (@TheOpulentAmish) March 5, 2018

WHITE PRIVILEGE.

Wait, it that white privilege? We lose track of what is and isn’t these days … or is this a weapon of war thing?

what about, say, your average woman? does she get to defend herself? or are we not important enough either? — Keely Brazil (@keelybrazil) March 4, 2018

Quiet you, he’s busy virtue signaling.

This condescension is really going to help you win elections. — Nestor (@NestorRedux) March 5, 2018

Hey man, it worked out really well for them in 2016.

Oh, wait.

1. It seems hypocritical because it is. Being able to afford one or more guys with CCW cards in a county where it's pretty much impossible to get one is the ultimate in privilege. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) March 5, 2018

Just on who has the right to defend themselves it seems. — Stacey Lennox (@ScotsFyre) March 5, 2018

Bless your heart. — Angie is Tweeting (@evangie) March 5, 2018

‘Nuff said.

