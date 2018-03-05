Many Conservatives found the hypocrisy of celebrities attending the Oscars wearing orange anti-gun pins while being protected by hundreds of armed security peeps pretty damn obnoxious.

They don’t want the little people armed because guns are scary and bad, but they’ll pay someone to protect them with guns.

K.

Wow.

And we thought Emma Watson’s tattoo was WOKE.

*eye roll*

We’re going to guess their armed guards probably didn’t have time to virtue signal quite as much as the elite they were paid to protect.

With guns.

Tim who? Hey, he’s got a blue check so Twitter thinks he matters.

Tim is the guy who was bragging about ripping guns out of the hands of gun owners in front of their children last week; he has since deleted his tweet but we saw it. Seems he is very wrapped up in badgering and harassing armed people.

*shrug*

Amen.

Maybe this guy should take a gander at Dana Loesch’s timeline.

WHITE PRIVILEGE.

Wait, it that white privilege? We lose track of what is and isn’t these days … or is this a weapon of war thing?

Quiet you, he’s busy virtue signaling.

Hey man, it worked out really well for them in 2016.

Oh, wait.

‘Nuff said.

