Hey gun grabbers, if the Supreme Leader of a country like Iran who has wished death to America over and over again agrees with you on any policy you MIGHT want to think about what it is you are supporting.

Do you people have any idea how absolutely evil this guy is?

LMAO. Supreme Leader of Iran says America should do gun control. This from the guy giving guns & rockets & IEDs to terrorist orgs around the globe & pursuing nukes for himself. So… missiles for Hezbollah & nukes for mullahs but America should give up its rifles? Hard pass TBQH. pic.twitter.com/1Jnz2bPfci — Jerry Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) March 4, 2018

Now, why or why would Khamenei want Americans disarmed? Surely he’s just worried about our safety and well-being, right?

FFS.

Let’s listen to the evil dictator who likes grabbing guns https://t.co/0pSiGYoAZZ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 4, 2018

And you know what, Lefties will probably cheer this guy because he agrees with disarming and making us defenseless.

Is this really him or Rhodes operating a parody? — TheDoctor (@delta8488) March 4, 2018

Oooh, good question.

I always tell people that I think @khamenei_ir is just a @brhodes alt-account. — Jerry Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) March 4, 2018

Man, it’s possible.

Twitter is a crazy place.

Kind of looks like a copy and paste from any democrat fund raising letter — mrwo (@Mrwo1Paul) March 4, 2018

NOW, we can’t say for certain this is actually Khamenei (he’s not verified), and it does read a lot like a letter the DNC would send to raise money so you know what … hrm.

Ben Rhodes, is that you? Not judging and if so, brilliant parody.

HA!

Related:

So very TRIGGERED: Joy Reid absolutely LOSES it on #TriggerALiberalIn4Words (and other great tweets!)

‘Load it, point it at your face!’ Toro Coffee Co. gets REKT for telling gun owner to shoot himself

‘DON’T profile me.’ Stacey Dash BLISTERS Trevor Noah for NASTY comments about her candidacy

LOL OUCH! That Dennis Miller would rather do THIS than watch the Oscars speaks VOLUMES