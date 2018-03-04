Every once in awhile a hashtag comes across your timeline that you KNOW will make a lot of people fussy and yet you’re still compelled to tweet like the Energizer Bunny on steroids on it. #TriggerALiberalIn4Words was JUST that hashtag and has been trending in first place on Twitter for well over 12 hours now, even though adorable Lefties tried to start their own hashtag about triggering Conservatives in two words which didn’t quite get the attention as the tag that triggered them so badly they formed their own tag in the first place.

When will they learn that if they just ignored these tags we’d get bored and go back to making fun of gun-grabbers and Chelsea Handler?

Joy Reid ESPECIALLY seemed to take issue with the tag:

This #TriggerALiberalIn4Words hashtag is further proof that comedy is hard, and the facility for it has a distinct liberal bias. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 4, 2018

Shd seemed really … wait for it … TRIGGERED.

And yes, comedy is hard to recognize when you have no sense of humor, Joy. We know.

Actual pity is setting in for the people on that hashtag trying to be funny. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 4, 2018

Notice she couldn’t quite leave well enough alone on a Saturday night.

Repeat after us, Joy, TRIGGERED.

It's like that right wing guy who used to shake his hair around and say "babe" a lot. What was his name again? — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 4, 2018

Was she really just trying to pretend it was the right wing with no sense of humor?

Guess the hashtag worked. #TriggerALiberalIn4Words — Victor Sergey Nikkovich, Bot or Not-a-Bot whatever (@hapkidobigdad) March 4, 2018

Case in point… — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 4, 2018

So rephrasing what I just said about you isn’t very clever, but bless your heart, go ahead on and think it is. — Victor Sergey Nikkovich, Bot or Not-a-Bot whatever (@hapkidobigdad) March 4, 2018

Bless her heart indeed.

You’re still proving my point. Would you care to continue, you poor angry soul? — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 4, 2018

She was the one who started complaining about the tag and yet she is calling him a poor angry soul.

So adorable.

You're proving Vic's point, Joy. And it's delicious. — Lizzy Lou Who❄️ (@_wintergirl93) March 4, 2018

Like a banana cupcake, right?

Joy is not an intelligent individual — MADAME (@TheRoyalPosts) March 4, 2018

But obviously you are, comrade… 🙄 — Paul Lummis (@Lummis83) March 4, 2018

Omg you guys are so lame. You don’t even have base level wit! Pity is returning… — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 4, 2018

Joy is so hip.

Wow Joy nothing else better to do on. Saturday night? — Lou (@llindalou85) March 4, 2018

Joy Reid is triggered.#TriggerALiberalIn4Words — Prolly a Bot (@AboutAverage) March 4, 2018

Putting Joy Reid aside, the hashtag has some pretty damn hilarious tweets:

I disagree with you. #TriggerALiberalIn4Words — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) March 4, 2018

That’ll do it every time.

Abortion kills unborn babies.#TriggerALiberalIn4Words — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 4, 2018

Preach.

We love this guy.

Oh, now you’ve gone and done it.

Word. *waves to fan club*

Affirmative action is counterproductive #TriggerALiberalIn4Words — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) March 4, 2018

Uterus privilege!

Weather is not climate. — High Capacity Rapid-Fire Ordy (@TheOpulentAmish) March 4, 2018

Careful, they want people who deny climate change arrested ya’ know.

How dare you!

This tag continues to go on, and on, and on, and on, and on so make sure you check out #TriggerALiberalIn4Words.