Trevor Noah seems to think he’s more than just another caricature the Comedy Channel has seen fit to prop up as some sort of political thinker on The Daily Show, but he’s not. No matter how hard Noah tries, he will never be Jon Stewart and the Daily Show will never really be what it once was.

Especially when he took it upon himself to say some really nasty things about Stacey Dash and her candidacy.

Luckily Stacey Dash didn’t hold back when defending herself:

@Trevornoah About your comments on my candidacy. I’m not running to gain fame. This type of controversial fame has not brought me any financial gain. In fact I’ve been blacklisted in H-wood. Hollywood seems to have the right to say who’s black & who’s not based on their politics. — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) March 3, 2018

Does Noah REALLY think being Conservative in Hollywood is financially beneficial?

He needs to get out more.

As for those who don’t think I understand “living the life” or know “the struggle” that would qualify me to represent the people of the 44th district, let’s be clear: does growing up in 60s South Bronx to mixed race, drug addicted parents, being a single mom… — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) March 3, 2018

Now now, Stacey, we can’t expect Noah to spend any time actually researching who you are, where you come from or why you stand for the things you do. He’s far too busy pretending he actually matters in political circles.

Which he does not.

…or being publicly attacked and blacklisted fit your profile of someone who has “lived the life” and knows “the struggle?” Don’t profile me until you know me. — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) March 3, 2018

BOOM.

He called her campaign a ‘publicity stunt.’ Can you IMAGINE the sh*t show the Left would throw if a talking head said something like this about a female Democratic candidate? They’d call him a SEXIST and a MISOGYNIST … but since Stacey is a Conservative she’s fair game, right?

They love black people if they conform to their group think mentality, if they don't and actually think independently they are shamed. They view Oprah as brave talking to the echo chamber, but you're knowingly marching fourth into a hostile environment. That's brave and admirable — Geralt (Join the NRA) (@GeraltOfAmerica) March 3, 2018

Her candidacy is most definitely NOT a stunt, which terrifies Liberals.

And it should.

