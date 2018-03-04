When will Lefties like the ladies who run Toro Coffee Co. learn to leave their politics out of their businesses? Honestly, we thought about not writing about this ‘progressive’ coffee company because we’re pretty sure they’re trolling for attention in hopes of selling coffee but still, with the push from Jack to supposedly clean up Twitter and make it a ‘healthier’ place for everyone, that they haven’t been suspended speaks volumes.

It all started with a tweet that’s now been deleted (funny story, when we went to look for the tweets they had Twitchy blocked, so you KNOW we have to write about them now):

Would appear the ladies who run Toro are your typical gun-grabbing harpies who seem more violent than 99.99999999% of actual gun owners. They even made Dana Loesch’s radar:

Sadly we can’t share the tweet that Dana was reacting too, but you can read it up there. From their CORPORATE account, they told someone to point a gun at their face and pull the trigger to clean it.

Which of course they claim wasn’t a threat but WHATEVER.

What else do you load and point?

That’s why they deleted the tweet. K.

Melissa even blogged about it:

Gun nuts.

Full transparency, we didn’t actually go read her drivel but the little blurb tells us everything we need to know about their company.

She is so angry.

Did she really call Chris Loesch a wimp?

HAAAAAA!

Yes, Toro called this editor ugly and then blocked her as well.

#HowNotToDoBusiness

Maybe these broads should cut back on the coffee, just sayin’.

