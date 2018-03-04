When will Lefties like the ladies who run Toro Coffee Co. learn to leave their politics out of their businesses? Honestly, we thought about not writing about this ‘progressive’ coffee company because we’re pretty sure they’re trolling for attention in hopes of selling coffee but still, with the push from Jack to supposedly clean up Twitter and make it a ‘healthier’ place for everyone, that they haven’t been suspended speaks volumes.

It all started with a tweet that’s now been deleted (funny story, when we went to look for the tweets they had Twitchy blocked, so you KNOW we have to write about them now):

This account (whether it's really a business or not) is encouraging suicide/violence. Don't know about you but this is against Twitter TOS, right? If so, report it. This is not a "free speech" issue. This is encouraging self harm. https://t.co/As9E6F9Amu pic.twitter.com/vFlEPFGCDk — Teepo (@LunarPandorium) March 3, 2018

Would appear the ladies who run Toro are your typical gun-grabbing harpies who seem more violent than 99.99999999% of actual gun owners. They even made Dana Loesch’s radar:

Claiming to oppose senseless deaths while calling for more of them seems counterproductive. God bless. https://t.co/6Ju7DiIj6k — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 2, 2018

Sadly we can’t share the tweet that Dana was reacting too, but you can read it up there. From their CORPORATE account, they told someone to point a gun at their face and pull the trigger to clean it.

Which of course they claim wasn’t a threat but WHATEVER.

Um yeah ok, that wasnt the inference at all, right?? pic.twitter.com/ZWs10bDdHW — jaeger71 (@jaeger71) March 3, 2018

What else do you load and point?

Selective memory? I own Toro Coffee! I stand by this tweet 100 percent. This isn't how you clean a gun? — Melissa Toro (@realMelissaToro) March 2, 2018

That’s why they deleted the tweet. K.

Melissa even blogged about it:

Dear Gun Nuts Trolling Toro Coffee Co.: https://t.co/uQ1vLdaQxN — Melissa Toro (@realMelissaToro) March 3, 2018

Gun nuts.

Full transparency, we didn’t actually go read her drivel but the little blurb tells us everything we need to know about their company.

Toro Coffee recommends gun owners kill themselves. https://t.co/EqQqSXNyIa — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) March 3, 2018

You can’t afford our coffee you little wimp! Yes I said and I will say it again if you and Dana are going to pretend that an AR 15 is a weapon of war cannot penetrate a person then clean your toy. pic.twitter.com/FHy2NyKHNA — Melissa Toro (@realMelissaToro) March 3, 2018

She is so angry.

Did she really call Chris Loesch a wimp?

HAAAAAA!

Found #ToroCoffee on faceback … pretty underwhelming. Also noticed one of the owners, and wow, she has a serious hang up with Dana Loesch. She was telling people Dana was after her and would probably put her on Fox. Thinking she’s trying to use Dana to sell coffee. lol pic.twitter.com/jnBuAAEhn4 — Sam 'The🐰FOO' Janney (@PolitiBunny) March 3, 2018

Yes, Toro called this editor ugly and then blocked her as well.

#HowNotToDoBusiness

Maybe these broads should cut back on the coffee, just sayin’.

