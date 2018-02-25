While Sheriff Israel was getting grilled by Jake Tapper this morning on CNN, Dana Loesch was being interviewed by George Stephanopoulos and HOLY MOLY, this woman is tough as nails.

NRA spokesperson @DLoesch on the missed signals for the Florida school shooter: “I wish that as much attention were given to the Broward County Sheriff and their abdication of duty as trying to blame five million innocent, law-abiding gun owners all across the country.” #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/qxItC0KsMH — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 25, 2018

You can tell watching this video that Dana has had enough of this bullsh*t, and this morning listening to Sheriff Israel babble about how he doesn’t really know what happened yet and that he’s some great leader … he even made some idiotic joke about OJ?

The jig is up, dude.

Things are finally starting to come out and it’s clearer than EVER that this police department was looking for a scapegoat because they screwed up, so they’ve been fueling the attacks on the NRA and Dana Loesch (and her family).

Really, when Jake Tapper is calling Broward out?

We’re not sure how Dana has the energy to keep up with all of this because man, we’ve just been writing about it for nearly two weeks and we’re EXHAUSTED.

#MadRespect

Related:

WOW: WATCH Jake Tapper GRILL Sheriff Israel in BRUTAL interview (gun-control harpies FREAK)

I said HOT DAMN! Ann Coulter shares the NRA’s proud history of fighting the KKK (cue Dem’s FLIP out)

Take a SEAT! Mary Katharine Ham SHREDS gaggle of gun-grabbers AND their narrative in 1 perfect tweet