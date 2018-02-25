As more and more gun-grabbing harpies on the Left continue to paint the NRA as some sort of racist, hate-filled, killing machine of an organization, Ann Coulter took it upon herself to give a brief history lesson about who and what the NRA actually is and a certain part of the organization that the Left likes to ‘airbrush’ out.

"Gun control laws were originally promulgated by Democrats to keep guns out of the hands of blacks." – https://t.co/eWqLuUUhml — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 24, 2018

Sort of like laws about marriage. Yup.

"Following the firebombing of his house in 1956, Dr. Martin Luther King, who was, among other things, a Christian minister, applied for a gun permit, but the Alabama authorities found him unsuitable." https://t.co/eWqLuUUhml — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 24, 2018

Democrats.

"The NRA opposed these discretionary gun permit laws & proceeded to grant NRA charters to blacks who sought to defend themselves from Klan violence — including the great civil rights hero Robert F. Williams." https://t.co/eWqLuUUhml — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 24, 2018

In other words, the NRA believed ALL Americans had an inherent right to defend themselves against enemies, foreign OR domestic.

Those racists!

"it was not until [Robert William] got a charter from the NRA & founded the Black Armed Guard that the Klan got their comeuppance in Monroe." https://t.co/eWqLuUUhml — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 24, 2018

The Black Armed Guard did what they were supposed to with their firearms because that IS how it’s supposed to work. The NRA is not advocating violence or death, they are simply pushing for Americans to have the ability to protect themselves because it is their right.

Ultimately the NRA is THE civil rights organization in this country.

Sorry not sorry, Democrats.

"The NRA's proud history of fighting the Klan has been airbrushed out of the record by those who were complicit with the KKK, which is to say, the Democrats." https://t.co/eWqLuUUhml — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 24, 2018

And mic drop.

Which of course drove proggies batsh*t:

History doesn't change what you are today. Many a despot had wonderful stories to say about 'those glorious days'. Stop your war on the middle class and the poor. — Jimmy Varghese (@jimvarges) February 24, 2018

Huh?

But now it's you and the Republicans. — RodzCocina (@RodzCocina) February 24, 2018

Yeah, no.

The CONSERVATIVE democrats. Odd how that fact never seems to be mentioned by the loons like Coulter & Co. — MakoVette (@LyleCarpenter2) February 24, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

We just can’t.

this conversation isn’t about what happened 50 years ago — Allison (@allv14) February 24, 2018

They can’t have us talking about what the NRA really does. Oh no, it’s far more important to their narrative to vilify the organization.

Sad, ain’t it?

