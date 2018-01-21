Want to see a bunch of strong, powerful women using their voices to make a change in a country that doesn’t actually see them as equals? Then definitely avoid looking at footage and photos from the silly #WomensMarch2018 and check out this photo from Nikki Haley:

The Women’s March could learn a thing or two from Nikki and First Lady Ghani.

Trending

It is amazing.

And it is what ACTUAL empowerment looks like.

To attend school safely, and to drive, and leave the house without her husband, and show her face and head … we want women to be well and truly free. We also know American women gathering in little angry pockets of pissiness and glitter glue around the country demanding free birth control or whatever it is they think they’re being denied is an embarrassment to true struggle.

Now THIS is what girl power really looks like.

Related:

LOUD NOISES! Trump’s trolling of the #WomensMarch2018 SERIOUSLY triggered Alyssa Milano

BOTH barrels! Antonia Okafor BLASTS Lefty MAN calling #MarchForLife misogynistic, religious fanatics

SHOTS FIRED: Sarah Sanders took aim at Nancy Pelosi ‘celebrating’ #SchumerShutdown in a BIG way

Meth much? Nancy Pelosi’s #SchumerShutdown presser blaming Trump is full of FAIL, completely BACKFIRES

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanistanNikki HaleyWomen's March