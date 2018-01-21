Want to see a bunch of strong, powerful women using their voices to make a change in a country that doesn’t actually see them as equals? Then definitely avoid looking at footage and photos from the silly #WomensMarch2018 and check out this photo from Nikki Haley:

RT@USUN: Thank you First Lady Ghani for introducing us to this group of women. Today in Afghanistan, more girls are going to school & women are serving their government & starting businesses. They're using the power of their voices to create a brighter future for their country. pic.twitter.com/OnmZB4dVsB — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 17, 2018

The Women’s March could learn a thing or two from Nikki and First Lady Ghani.

It is so amazing to see Afghan women has a voice outside its ordinary boundaries. Thank you madam for the great words on your recent trip to #Afghanistan alongside other UNSC members — Wayand (@wayandsangin) January 18, 2018

It is amazing.

And it is what ACTUAL empowerment looks like.

I am so glad for them. I think we forget how difficult it is for women and girls in so many places and how truly blessed we are in our country. I want girls worldwide to attend school safely. — Cynthia Beattie (@swissmissled) January 18, 2018

To attend school safely, and to drive, and leave the house without her husband, and show her face and head … we want women to be well and truly free. We also know American women gathering in little angry pockets of pissiness and glitter glue around the country demanding free birth control or whatever it is they think they’re being denied is an embarrassment to true struggle.

Congratulations ladies. Well done‼️ — Timothy Bair 🇺🇸 (@TimothyBair) January 17, 2018

Now THIS is what girl power really looks like.

