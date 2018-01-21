Saturday morning, hours after Democrats shut down the government, House Dems, led by Nancy Pelosi of course, held a presser so they could blame Donald Trump … for Senate Democrats refusing to pass the bipartisan CR that had passed the House.

Pretty sure they were doing damage control.

Pretty sure they failed.

Welcome to the Trump shutdown.

Adorable.

Huh?

We kinda sorta love that the BuzzFeed reporter pointed out in this tweet why Crowley is wrong; interesting isn’t it, either Dems truly don’t understand how things work in government or they believe their constituents are too stupid to know any better.

Maybe a little of both.

Because Bustos totally does her own grocery shopping and just happened to grocery shop that morning after they shut down the government.

Wonder if some Hispanic five year old asked her why Republicans hate him.

The only people insisting on tying DACA to the spending bill are Democrats, all while they demand a ‘clean’ DACA bill?

K.

They lie.

Guess we should just be glad she didn’t call him doggie doo.

YES, WE’RE ALL OUT TO GET YOU, NANCY.

Time for crazy crumbs to retire.

And there went our breakfast.

Does Pelosi REALLY think anyone buys this crap?

Wait, she’s talking to Democrats.

Never mind.

