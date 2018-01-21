During their presser on Saturday morning, Nancy Pelosi tried to pin the government shutdown on Donald Trump and insisted Democrats just wanted to govern but the mean old Republicans wouldn’t let them.

Another Democrat stood in front of the press and claimed people were talking to her about it while she was grocery shopping … yeah, we can’t make this level of stupid up.

And to prove it, guess what Nancy Pelosi did with Democrats just mere HOURS after that presser?

Nancy Pelosi is "very proud" Democrats shut the government down over illegal immigration and is taking Democrats out tonight to celebrate. Nice message to send to the brave men & women of our military and border patrol forced to work without pay during the #DemocraticShutdown https://t.co/438vcZvf3k — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 21, 2018

Nancy Pelosi is PROUD of the shutdown folks. Seriously.

But tell us more about how Democrats don’t own this.

The shutdown is hurting the Military. My son is an Officer in the Navy. Station in Tokyo, who is now suffering because of the Democrats. President Trump, you are still and will always be our Number One President Of The United States of America. #SchumerShutdown — Joanne Starnes (@JoanneStarnes3) January 21, 2018

Would appear no matter how hard the Dems are trying to spin this as Trump’s fault, the only people who are buying it WANT to buy it. And honestly, we’re even seeing some Democrats shaming them for not passing the CR and dealing with DACA separately.

Did she pay for the dinner with her Government credit card? Please leave a nice tip for the hard working peasants! — SonnyDay (@rdelaune) January 21, 2018

Going out for a likely expensive dinner while men and women in uniform are uncertain about their pay is probably NOT the best look, Nan.

Surely #Pelosi is paying for this dinner by use of her government expense account — D Dan (@DanLoFMass) January 21, 2018

Hope Pelosi is using her own millions to pay for celebrating shutting off pay to military families. — Rita Miller (@RitaMiller2001) January 21, 2018

Pelosi enjoying the #SchumerShutdown. In her view it is only CRUMBS! — Ben Kinlaw (@bekinlaw) January 21, 2018

And funded by the tax payer. — Charles M (@yeahitsfast) January 21, 2018

Let them eat crumbs!

