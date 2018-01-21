National Review wrote an exceptional piece about how the March for Life is the REAL Women’s March, not that silly little temper tantrum thrown by a bunch of entitled, self-centered, spoiled women who gathered in MUCH smaller numbers yesterday to bitch and moan about Trump.

How can any event that shuns whole groups of women actually be a Women’s March?

Antonia Okafor shared the article and explained why she agreed with it:

From National Review:

But all people who truly want to empower American women should turn their attention elsewhere, to an event that receives much less media acclaim: the March for Life, which will mark its 45th anniversary this morning on the National Mall. It is this march, not the Women’s, that presents a unified, pro-woman message, instead of a narrow agenda driven by identity politics.

If we relied on traditional media to promote March for Life we’d never hear anything about it, unless it was some ‘op-ed’ complaining about Trump and tying him somehow to the event.

See what we mean?

Trump was asked to speak at your march. That march supports misogyny. That march supports racism. Your march was for a tiny group of religious fanatics. — HYPE WILLIE (@Cam_Vaughn) January 21, 2018

Willie. Can we call you Willie? Misogynist says what?

C’mon man.

Please. You know which march supports racism? The one that publicly said that black women are better off having an abortion than carrying their children to term. That one. Oh yeah, the @womensmarch that is proud partners w/ @PPact who tweeted that a few months ago https://t.co/xj1mk6CcL3 — Antonia Okafor (@antonia_okafor) January 21, 2018

And ouch.

Someone get Willie some aloe for that burn, thanks.

That’s Fox News facts right there. Like this country, PP had some bad ideas in its inception but have since moved away from them. Now they provide much needed healthcare for women. — HYPE WILLIE (@Cam_Vaughn) January 21, 2018

Dude, walk away.

Fox News.

Seriously, could this guy be any more of a walking, talking, HuffingtonPost article?

It's unreasonably unhealthy for at least 50 percent of the participants! Eugenics by any other name smells just as tragic. — Steven (@estbom) January 21, 2018

But Trump! Fox News!

Let's discuss talking points, "Philosopher." A March for Life is misogynstic, even though organized by women. Racist? Because it doesn't promote Sanger's eugenics vision? Get your college money back. They failed you. Big time. — ShutdownSheepdog (@DoctorKOH) January 21, 2018

Big time.

Except plenty of no religious were there. Secular ProLife and Feminists for NonViolent Life zchoices, andFeminisrs for Life. Maybe understand more about the thing you critisize before you look silly next time — kate (@katearthsis) January 21, 2018

In most cases, people are pro-life because of humanity, not because of their religion, and Willie would know that if he actually bothered to speak to any of them.

I don't consider myself a religious fanatic and I definitely don't support killing babies. Why is it always "Trump was elected by white supremacists, and only religious zealots are against abortion" — Marc the Deplorable (@refmarc) January 21, 2018

You don't know a thing about the March For Life. You only know what you hear from people against the March For Life. — Sassy Snarky Bri (@FaithBased92) January 21, 2018

That’s hilarious right? Considering he accused Antonia of all but being brainwashed by Fox News?

And by hilarious we mean sad and really pathetic.

Sorta like his original tweet.

