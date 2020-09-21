Jennifer Mercieca is a Rhetoric Prof.

At least according to her bio …

We have no idea what the Hell that is but it looks like it’s someone who rages on Twitter in melodramatic threads.

See for yourself.

I don't think anyone understands the depths of female rage right now. — Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) September 20, 2020

We may not understand but we’re sure she’ll tell us.

*eye roll*

Female rage sounds like a crap ska band from the ’90s.

Poor, sweet hubs all day yesterday: "are you OK?" "you don't feel well?" "did I do something wrong?" No sweetie. I AM JUST SO PISSED OFF. — Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) September 20, 2020

So she’s being mean to her husband over politics.

Bet she’s a lot of fun at birthday parties.

Trump is still ahead with less-educated white women, but that's it: https://t.co/Q0PykKC8fK — Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) September 20, 2020

Less-educated white women.

Hey, if it makes her feel better to think women who disagree with her politically are less-educated that’s fine. Clearly she needs to get a nap or two in and if this helps her sleep better at night more power to her.

She’s in for a rude awakening come November but for now, this is fine.

The charts here are pretty good: https://t.co/Y8XoOIKcGz — Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) September 20, 2020

Because we all know how well polls called the last election.

Oh, wait.

And it's not just RBG's death. It's an accumulation. We are pissed about kids in cages, women with forced hysterectomies. We are pissed about people being killed for no reason except for the color of their skin & protestors being silenced with force. — Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) September 20, 2020

Obama put kids in cages.

Forced hysterectomies? What?

HOOboy … there’s more.

Hey, if we have to read it so do you.

We are pissed about the false choice of sending our kids to school to get sick or quitting our jobs. Or teaching them from home while doing our jobs. We are pissed about fires & hurricanes & no where safe to go. We can't breathe inside or outside. — Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) September 20, 2020

Only women have to choose when it comes to kids and school? Or teaching them while doing their jobs?

TRUMP IS TO BLAME FOR FIRES AND HURRICANES.

And it’s clear this gal needs to take a deep breath, several of them.

We are pissed that no problems are being solved. Women are exhausted & full of rage that we are this exhausted. Every woman I know, despite race, class, or partisan id is full of rage. And Trump is the worst kind of entitled, bullying, abusive doofus who can't solve anything. — Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) September 20, 2020

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!!!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we just can’t take this crap seriously.

Thank you to everyone who responded to this. I'll see all y'all on November 3 (or earlier). — Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) September 21, 2020

Indeed she will.

Not enough Midol on the planet to help her.

***

