We could watch Kayleigh McEnany take on the media all day long every day.

Especially on CBS, although to be fair Gayle King is actually pretty straight and factual in this interview. Probably because she knew Kayleigh would show up with the facts and plenty of receipts.

Watch:

President Trump says he will soon nominate a justice to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. White House @PressSec @KayleighMcEnany joins us with details on the president's timeline, and what she says the president is looking for in a nominee. pic.twitter.com/3nPk4tCJez â€” CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 21, 2020

This week.

Yes!

#FillTheSeat

White House @PressSec @KayleighMcEnany says President Trump will announce his Supreme Court nominee "in the coming days." "You will certainly be hearing this week who that nominee is." pic.twitter.com/DKQ2qIY26j â€” CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 21, 2020

White House @PressSec says "it's a different circumstance" when asked about Republican leaders reversing previous statements about SCOTUS nominations. "2016 was a different circumstance because we did have divided governmentâ€¦ Now you have unified government." pic.twitter.com/5BXHzBnW94 â€” CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 21, 2020

Kayleigh delivered.

As usual.

This was such a good interview! Thank you for producing a product worth watching.. Civil & fair. Kudos to Gayle King for setting the example. â€” Erica Harper (@EricaHarper502) September 21, 2020

We were actually pleasantly surprised that it felt like any other interview Gayle would do. Wouldnâ€™t it be amazing if the media could start acting like â€¦ well, the media for a change? Yeah yeah, weâ€™re not holding our breath but man, this was a pleasant surprise.

That's his Constitutional Prerogative â€” Dennis Polyblank (@dpoly1) September 21, 2020

It is indeed.

So fill the freakinâ€™ seat.

Heh.

***

