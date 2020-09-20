Yeah yeah yeah, we know, we made fun of The Lincoln Project already this morning but OMG people, they are just too funny. The lot of ’em.

Especially Rick Wilson who should maybe spend a little more time cleaning up his Twitter timeline and less time acting all big and tough with a bunch of people who just end up pointing and laughing at him.

C’mon, he had to know this tweet wouldn’t go well …

P.S. Y'all mfers in the Senate GOP caucus bought the ticket. Our team is working feverishly tonight because you're about to take the goddamn ride. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 20, 2020

The only thing that makes the least bit of sense to us is that Rick knows this will fire up Trump’s base and help with his re-election chances WHICH gives his projects four more years of ‘support’. Without Trump, the little groups he helped create are pretty damn meaningless.

Let’s not pretend the Left actually has any use for these GOP has-beens.

Yeah, we’re super skeered.

The guy in front is Tom Nichols, right?

Wow. He’s completely lost it. — 🤍 Cyber War Hammer 🤍 #SaucyNugs (@CyberRedStick) September 20, 2020

He’d have to have it in the first place to lose it.

Ha ha ha! Have another drink, Rick. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 20, 2020

Don’t worry, Rick, McConnell will treat Schumer and the Democrats with the same contempt they showed when he was in the minority.

I haven’t seen him this worked up since someone pointed out his Confederate cooler 😂😂 — art vandelay (@artvand60710451) September 20, 2020

Good times.

You trying to give away a free cruise? — AmERICan (@Flipper628) September 20, 2020

Blah blah blah. You're just @MaxBoot minus the hat and plus a Confederate cooler. — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) September 20, 2020

Rick really does need a schtick.

"Our team" 😁😆😂 — John the Maintenance Guy 🛠️ G35 (@MaintenanceJoh1) September 20, 2020

*snort*

So few people care. You pretend to have some kind of power you clearly don't. Nobody really likes you. Your arrogance is misplaced and your bluster is a cosmic joke. — killmaven (@Killmaven) September 20, 2020

He was so right … then.

What are you doing here Rick? Are you trying to sound like the bad guy in a low budget 80s action movie? — Court Appointed Daniel (@UndeadDan) September 20, 2020

He’ll be back. Wait … baaawck.

Have you ever openly read your own tweets to your family and friends? pic.twitter.com/igrvig4q2v — RD 🧬ن יֵשׁוּעַ (@RdH1SW1) September 20, 2020

Let me make this super simple for you and @ProjectLincoln, Rick: 2016: President (D) Senate (R)

2020: President (R) Senate (R) Do you see the difference? — Don't Be Ignorant (@dontbei) September 20, 2020

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

There is absolutely NO WAY Rick Wilson can square his previously held positions with his current ones. There are only two explanations for his diametrically opposed thoughts:

1. He’s grifting for sweet cash from the “resistance” cult, or

2. He’s a petulant child. pic.twitter.com/da89bcBAFk — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) September 20, 2020

Ugh, it must be exhausting for Rick to be this wrong so much of the time.

Related:

‘Thoughts and prayers, Meathead’: Rob Reiner loses it and learns the HARD way why you never threaten Republicans with war

‘Because they’re LOSERS’: The Lincoln Project just absolutely DECIMATED over their ‘statement’ on RBG’s SCOTUS seat

BOOM: Drew Holden’s receipt-filled thread of Dems, media and blue-checks magically changing their minds on SCOTUS a brutal must-read