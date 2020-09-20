Nobody is more at the top of his game when putting together ‘life comes at you fast’ threads than Drew Holden. We knew there were a TON of tweets out there from Democrats, media, and blue-checks demanding McConnell fill SCOTUS in 2016 who are not demanding he LEAVE IT VACANT but wow.

Hell, they even had a cute little hashtag, #WeNeedNine.

🧵Thread🧵 You had to know this was a coming. Four short years ago, countless Dems, media folks & bluechecks were telling you #WeNeedNine on the Supreme Court. Yet now, as we head into an election that’ll surely be contested their convictions have evaporated. It’s a long list. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 19, 2020

This is insane BUT it’s the Left … so … yeah.

To kick it off, we’ll start with none other than the man who led the #WeNeedNine push, @BarackObama. Is it no longer “irresponsible” to not consider a SCOTUS nominee before one is even announced, Mr. President? pic.twitter.com/sTgDCqFV1Z — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 19, 2020

Do your job.

That’s hilarious coming from Obama.

And what say you, @HillaryClinton? If @realDonaldTrump announces his nominee, will you agree that he has “met his responsibility” as well? And that the Senate should do the same? pic.twitter.com/HODjSGk7ts — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 19, 2020

Shocker, Hillary is talking out both sides of that horrid, puffy, stuff-of-nightmares face.

Orange man.

That’s it.

Wouldn’t your advice set up a “constitutional crisis”, @JoeBiden? You said so yourself. pic.twitter.com/MJ4p6RBQZG — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 19, 2020

Joe doesn’t know what year it is, let alone what it means for us to face a constitutional crisis.

And how about you, @ChrisMurphyCT? When did you stop thinking that #DoYourJob meant meeting with a SCOTUS nominee? pic.twitter.com/LUUrSWDfuH — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 19, 2020

Probably sometime when he was meeting secretly with Iran.

Oops, we said the quiet part out loud again.

Our bad.

What say you, @SenBlumenthal do you no longer think that #WeNeedNine, even with an election on the horizon? pic.twitter.com/BHAeucnWLk — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 19, 2020

Don’t be like Dick.

After what they pulled with Kavanaugh? They can all have a nice, refreshing glass of STFU juice.

Quote the change in tune from @SenatorLeahy. pic.twitter.com/A2k59Dbq32 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 19, 2020

And of course, countless organizations jumped into the mix. Here’s @NARAL, who are also no longer concerned about obstruction or the need for nine justices. pic.twitter.com/NOHFb1BKXh — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 19, 2020

Fight for progress UNLESS it’s progress we disagree with.

Or something.

Apparently we don’t need mine anymore, to hear @civilrightsorg tell it. pic.twitter.com/JYm80TSF0V — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 19, 2020

Our brain is starting to sting a little.

You?

Maybe it’s just me, but the media’s tune sure looks a little different, too. But I’ll let you be the judge. This from @CNN. pic.twitter.com/1Ky678UYJa — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 19, 2020

We’d have one less outlet to make fun of … fair point.

@MSNBC is not working particularly hard to hide the bias here. Something tells me any Dem opposition to a Trump nominee will be a “blockade” pic.twitter.com/vk6xQd4CDw — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 19, 2020

Because no one expects much from MSNBC.

The blue checks joined in. Quite a different time this time around for @neal_katyal pic.twitter.com/3C7sOcPIOd — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 19, 2020

Hey man, at least there was no mention of tentacles this time.

Side note: We’re shocked Kurt hasn’t blocked Drew.

And yes. I’ll surely need to do a lot more of these threads – and I’m going back through statements from Republicans, too – but wanted to get a jump on collecting the troves and troves of hypocrisy on display. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 19, 2020

Thanks once again, Drew, for doing the hard work for us.

Seriously, this guy’s Twitter timeline kicks SO MUCH a*s.

