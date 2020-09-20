Dick … sorry … Richard Blumenthal thought threatening Republicans with ‘nothing being off the table’ would somehow resonate and keep Trump from nominating someone to fill the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s SCOTUS seat.

Dick thought wrong.

Sorry.

RICHARD thought wrong.

As usual.

Anyway, here’s his big threat.

If Republicans recklessly & reprehensibly force a SCOTUS vote before the election—nothing is off the table. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 19, 2020

Ooooh, we’ve got a bada*s up in here.

Seems he’s changed his tune since 2016.

Don’t be like Dick.

Weird.

Yes.

But what’s REALLY weird is Dick thinking his threat would mean a damn thing or intimidate anyone. Tammy Bruce just went OFF, and it was a beautiful, beautiful thing.

Or what, you’re gonna burn the cities down? Or what, you’re going to call POTUS a treasonous spy for Russia? Or what, you’re gonna hold up coronavirus relief? Or what, you’re gonna keep major cities shut down economically? Or what, you’re going to keep schools closed? https://t.co/M8LNNLsRB8 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) September 19, 2020

OR WHAT? You’re gonna defund the police? Or what, you’re gonna impeach Trump? Or what, you’re gonna call Trump supporters Nazis? Or what, you’re gonna smear the SCOTUS nom as a gang rapist drug dealer? OR WHAT?! — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) September 19, 2020

OR WHAT, DICK?! What other fraudulent bullsh*t could Democrats pull on this country NOW?!

Sit down.

I think the Majority of Americans are SICK AND TIRED of the threats from the wackos @TheDemocrats They will rue the day we say enough. That day is fast approaching. — Alex Goodman⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@alex_goodman) September 19, 2020

Yes.

Yes, we are done being threatened.

Democrats should probably knock it off.

Much like Dick should probably apologize for lying about his service in Vietnam. Just sayin’.

Da Nang Dick advocating for MORE leftist violence. Sad and pathetic! — Brian O'Kelley (@BrianOKelley1) September 19, 2020

Amen! The Democrats have burned all of their bridges. Good riddance. — TurboChick⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@KelleyTori) September 19, 2020

Excellent comeback!

But we all hear that dog whistle loud and clear.

We also know that if the tables were turned and the Democrats would be confirming somebody next week — Ocitman (@Ocitman) September 20, 2020

#FillTheSeat.

***

