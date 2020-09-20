What the ever-loving EFF?

Nancy Pelosi claims Democrats have options and ‘arrows in their quivers’ (because that’s not totally creepy) that include impeaching Trump or Barr if the Senate GOP tries to vote on a SCOTUS nominee.

Huh?

What does one have to do with the other?

Watch.

In a slightly bizarre exchange, Stephanopoulos asks if the House would impeach Trump or Barr if Senate GOP tries to vote on a SCOTUS nom during lame duck session (to stall the confirmation), and Pelosi refuses to rule it out: "We have our options. We have arrows in our quiver." pic.twitter.com/aoXPh6cFlt — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 20, 2020

Slightly bizarre?

Stay classy, Nancy.

Nobody was talking about this until Stephanopoulos just floated it. This is his suggestion to her. https://t.co/Oe5bqHcacg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2020

Well, of course, a Clinton lackey would suggest something like this to Nancy.

So, the grounds for impeachment would be what? Trump did something that he has the absolute Constitutional authority to do? Are they threatening to impeach the AG for something he has nothing to do with? If this is not enough to piss of the Senate GOP, nothing is — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) September 20, 2020

No idea.

This is unhinged. Last night @EricHolder proposed “packing” #SCOTUS which would also require breaking Senate’s rule of 60 for legislative votes. Off the rails stuff. If Ds try the impeachment gambit, @senatemajldr should move the nominee to floor w/o hearings and just vote. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) September 20, 2020

That’s abuse of office. It’s a constitutional duty to #FillTheSeat and not leave a contested election to a 4-4 tie and leave it to the house to decide. Another power grab. She wants to be @POTUS and needs to be escorted out of office. #VoteRedToSaveAmerica2020 — 6% Know your enemy (@GlowChicky) September 20, 2020

Because impeaching Trump over nothing worked out so well the last time they tried it.

This woman is spouting nothing BUT talking points, strung together! It's a vile technique employed by her, on the daily. — AngelsWalk! (@LAWGermany) September 20, 2020

She is a friggin cartoon villain. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/B5AbnvQDcT — penelope210 (@penelopesire) September 20, 2020

It’s almost as if the press take sides or something. — oddhan (@oddhanfoo) September 20, 2020

Or something.

***

