What the ever-loving EFF?

Nancy Pelosi claims Democrats have options and ‘arrows in their quivers’ (because that’s not totally creepy) that include impeaching Trump or Barr if the Senate GOP tries to vote on a SCOTUS nominee.

Huh?

What does one have to do with the other?

Watch.

Slightly bizarre?

Stay classy, Nancy.

Trending

Well, of course, a Clinton lackey would suggest something like this to Nancy.

No idea.

Because impeaching Trump over nothing worked out so well the last time they tried it.

Or something.

***

Related:

Go home, Rick, you’re drunk: Rick Wilson tweets all tough at ‘y’all mfers in the Senate GOP’ and gets his a*s handed to him

‘Thoughts and prayers, Meathead’: Rob Reiner loses it and learns the HARD way why you never threaten Republicans with war

BOOM: Drew Holden’s receipt-filled thread of Dems, media and blue-checks magically changing their minds on SCOTUS a brutal must-read

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BarrimpeachNancy PelosiSCOTUSTrump