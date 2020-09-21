Silly people, that whole â€˜true foundingâ€™ thing was for PR â€¦ or something.

The irony of Nikole Hannah-Jones accusing OTHER people of seeing what is politically useful is a hoot.

Heh.

Seems she has backtracked on her claim that 1619 was the true founding of America but Phil Magness has a bunch of receipts showing otherwise, and he put them together in a fairly epic thread.

Yes, letâ€™s take a closer look.

That doesnâ€™t seem like PR to us but weâ€™ll keep reading.

Oh look, a receipt.

And another receipt.

Gosh, itâ€™s almost as if Hannah-Jones isnâ€™t being entirely honest.

Trending

But she didnâ€™t MEAN it.

Yadda yadda yadda.

Weâ€™re seeing lots and lots of receipts here.

Huh.

Whoâ€™da thunk it?

Of course, NYT was unfazed. Theyâ€™re not known for being overly concerned with facts.

An entire piece on it.

Wowza.

NYT is good at â€˜quietlyâ€™ editing things.

Sneaky mofos.

The Internet is forever.

Not quite like 1619 but still â€¦ forever.

***

Related:

â€˜I would refer Biden to his own wordsâ€™: Kayleigh McEnany NAILS IT during CBS interview about Trump filling RBGâ€™s seat (watch)

And so it begins â€“> WaPo already working hard to smear Amy Coney Barrett by tying her to sexual assault on college campuses

Go home, Rick, youâ€™re drunk: Rick Wilson tweets all tough at â€˜yâ€™all mfers in the Senate GOPâ€™ and gets his a*s handed to him

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 1619new york timesNikole Hannah-JonesPhil Magnessracismthread