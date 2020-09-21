Silly people, that whole â€˜true foundingâ€™ thing was for PR â€¦ or something.

The irony of Nikole Hannah-Jones accusing OTHER people of seeing what is politically useful is a hoot.

Heh.

Seems she has backtracked on her claim that 1619 was the true founding of America but Phil Magness has a bunch of receipts showing otherwise, and he put them together in a fairly epic thread.

THREAD: The 1619 Project's creator is now claiming that the text they deleted from their website was not part of the "official" project, and was only "promotional material." Let's take a closer lookâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/2S1WhleDpL â€” Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) September 21, 2020

Yes, letâ€™s take a closer look.

The deleted text was a passage on the header of the 1619 Project website from August of last year that claimed the year 1619, rather than 1776, was "our true founding." pic.twitter.com/PzY53jfpJU â€” Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) September 21, 2020

That doesnâ€™t seem like PR to us but weâ€™ll keep reading.

This passage had clear and explicit support from project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones. How do we know? Because she tweeted the same thing the week that the 1619 Project came out in August 2019. pic.twitter.com/e6gKlWoypR â€” Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) September 21, 2020

Oh look, a receipt.

Hannah-Jones also gave an interview to PBS news on 8/19/2019 to coincide with the launch. The interviewer specifically quoted the line â€“ "understanding our 1619 as our true founding" in her opening question to NHJ. https://t.co/DOxvsdSxQ0 pic.twitter.com/8D0hK17qs2 â€” Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) September 21, 2020

And another receipt.

Gosh, itâ€™s almost as if Hannah-Jones isnâ€™t being entirely honest.

The now-deleted passage was one of the most widely discussed lines of the 1619 Project in the first several weeks of coverage. Here is the Daily Kos, a left-wing website, promoting it while emphasizing the claim of that line on 8/18/2019 https://t.co/a8zvFZrZPK â€” Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) September 21, 2020

But she didnâ€™t MEAN it.

Yadda yadda yadda.

Here's @ByronYork in the Washington Examiner criticizing the same now-deleted line on 8/17/2019https://t.co/ZrFByXkEo0 â€” Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) September 21, 2020

Weâ€™re seeing lots and lots of receipts here.

Here's USA Today on 8/22/2019 quoting the now-deleted line in a story about how @newtgingrich had criticized it on a Fox News interview.https://t.co/AtayTFLbeA â€” Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) September 21, 2020

And here is an editorial by Gingrich on 8/23/19 specifically critiquing that line. https://t.co/CQnEaptsJU pic.twitter.com/AjeCZ1S3m7 â€” Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) September 21, 2020

It also came under fire on the left, including the World Socialist Website, which did a lot of the early heavy lifting to point out factual errors in the 1619 Project. Here's Niles Niemuth of the @wsws on 9/3/2019 pointing out the problems with the line.https://t.co/ala7sjJqUu pic.twitter.com/uD2qvCPvE7 â€” Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) September 21, 2020

Huh.

Whoâ€™da thunk it?

In case it isn't already clear then, the deleted line about the NYT's intent to "reframe the countryâ€™s history, understanding 1619 as our true founding" was at the center of the initial wave of criticism back in August and September of 2019. â€” Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) September 21, 2020

Initially, the NYT was unfazed by the controversy about this specific line. In fact, they embraced it. That's what Nikole Hannah-Jones said herself at the University of Michigan on 1/28/2020.https://t.co/IGqpKdpJH0 pic.twitter.com/gJKopWNquO â€” Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) September 21, 2020

Of course, NYT was unfazed. Theyâ€™re not known for being overly concerned with facts.

Hannah-Jones also used a variation of the contested line in an interview at Harvard on 1/17/2020.https://t.co/HfHAafhHu9 pic.twitter.com/7Kzq07Rp1u â€” Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) September 21, 2020

At the time of these speeches and interviews, the controversy about the now-deleted line was still at the center of the 1619 Project debate. @conor64 wrote an entire piece for the Atlantic about the issue in early January, focusing on 1619 vs. 1776https://t.co/2U28bzX3pT â€” Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) September 21, 2020

An entire piece on it.

Wowza.

Sometime between January and the present however, Hannah-Jones began changing her tune. She deleted her twitter feed yesterday so it's impossible to pinpoint when exactly, but by July she was already walking back the claim when conservative pundit @benshapiro criticized it. pic.twitter.com/UrPLVLa9HB â€” Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) September 21, 2020

Meanwhile the NYT quietly edited out the offending lines from its website, as I showed in my piece this morning. The editing appears to have started some time in late December, but only came to light after Hannah-Jones backed away from the claim this weekhttps://t.co/Z0HOWuRQVF â€” Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) September 21, 2020

NYT is good at â€˜quietlyâ€™ editing things.

Sneaky mofos.

As of now the NYT has yet to formally acknowledge the edits or offer an explanation. But the record is clear: Hannah-Jones was aware of the now-deleted line, and embraced it herself several times. It was also at the center of controversy around the #1619Project from day 1. â€” Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) September 21, 2020

And yes â€“ they're really digging in on the false explanation that it was not an "official" part of the project. She just tweeted out this as well: pic.twitter.com/e5Eio4h52i â€” Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) September 21, 2020

The Internet is forever.

Not quite like 1619 but still â€¦ forever.

***

