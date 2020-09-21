Bill Clinton lecturing Mitch McConnell and Republicans in general about how we canâ€™t keep a democracy if thereâ€™s one set of rules for one group and another set for everybody else may be the least self-aware thing we have seen.

Ever.

Watch this nonsense:

Bill does realize heâ€™s a Clinton, yes?

Oof.

Seriously, totally, and unbelievably tone-deaf.

But you know, there shouldnâ€™t be one set of rules for one group of people and another set for everyone else.

What a nob this guy is.

Editorâ€™s note: He looks a little like a bobble head these days, yes?

***

