Tucker Carlson was brutally honest about Senator Tammy Duckworth, questioning her love of America because she has been almost agreeable about the idea of destroying statues and monuments of George Washington.

You know, the father of our country.

Apparently, the truth hurt because Duckworth came out swinging â€¦ her disability card:

Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America? â€” Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) July 7, 2020

We can all be grateful for Duckworthâ€™s service and still hold her accountable for her opinions.

Especially when they are this abhorrent.

Wounded Warrior Johnny Joey Jones said it far better, of course:

A tragic injury from military service doesnâ€™t exempt you from criticism for the choices you make and rhetoric you speak In a political career you sought out. You can be more (or less) than your injury, trust me! ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ -a credible source https://t.co/PFRb98NqTO â€” Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) July 7, 2020

Sounds like Johnny MIGHT know exactly what heâ€™s talking about because you know, he only lost limbs while serving this country.

Maybe Duckworth should listen?

Iâ€™ve never seen her speak without referring to her injuries and her sacrifice. â€” laissez claire (@laissez_claire) July 7, 2020

Whatever works for those votes.

I will forever be grateful for Mrs. Duckworth's service and sacrifice; however, she is dead wrong on this. Thank you for your service as well! â€” ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸LBSðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@grossejager) July 7, 2020

See how it works? Just because you serve doesnâ€™t mean youâ€™re free of any and all criticism.

This is truth. As a vet who works with other vets dealing with transition issues, I can say that regardless of what has happened during military service, the decisions one makes after their service still hold real life consequences. No one gets a "pass" just for being a veteran. â€” 11Chuck (@stevegraff66) July 7, 2020

You're the Gold Standard, Sergeant Jones. Your strength, determination and equanimity are an example for us all.ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ â€” Ellipsesâ€¦ (@timothypmartin2) July 7, 2020

â€¦pretty credible, humble guy with a ton of wisdom. This is what a leader sounds like. â€” Pat Grieco ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@phgreek) July 7, 2020

John McCainâ€™s military service was honorable and admirable. We should all appreciate his military service. His political career was neither. Same thing applies to Tammy Duckworth. â€” Tacko Summer (@BostonSportsHb) July 7, 2020

Brilliant and this is real courage. â€” mcelyea (@mcelyea46463172) July 7, 2020

Amen.

