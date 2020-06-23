As Twitchy readers know, NASCAR has yet to address some very basic questions about the so-called noose incident with Bubba Wallace. Some people are questioning whether the incident actually happened at all, if it was staged, or even if it was just the rope used for the garage doors.

Apparently not taking this at face value is ‘offensive and hurtful’ to NASCAR and Bubba.

We're hearing from Bubba Wallace and NASCAR people that it's offensive and hurtful that anyone would question the veracity of the noose claim. Yet these people have the power to dispel the theory and embarrass those who advance it simply by showing us the noose, but refuse. Weird — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 23, 2020

Why is NASCAR dragging its feet?

Just show the public a photo of the noose.

This is emotional coercion on the part of NASCAR. I'm now more convinced than ever that this story was contrived. — Chuck Vipperman (@ChuckVipperman) June 23, 2020

Surely they know most every hoax of this type that’s been reported over the past four years has turned out to be fake so of course, people are going to be skeptical.

NASCAR is [email protected] this up as usual, $5 million in cars, parts and tools in the garage as well as numerous cameras and security guards as soon as the garages are locked for the day. Because of the Covid 19 restrictions, only crew and NASCAR officials were allowed in the garage. — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) June 23, 2020

and they are only allowed in during prescribed times.

I have had pit and garage passes before, you don't get within 30 ft of those garages without being checked and you better have the correct pass or hard card, especially now with limited or no fans at the track. — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) June 23, 2020

NASCAR faked a hate crime for a marketing stunt. That basically explains 2020. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) June 23, 2020

As if 2020 didn’t suck enough already.

It is weird. How long does it take for the FBI and the DOJ and NASCAR to look at some security tapes that would clear the whole thing up? — Ellie Bufkin (@ellie_bufkin) June 23, 2020

@NASCAR allowed their true fans to be disparaged for days now because of this incident. It seems @nascar would WANT to clear this up immediately for everyone, right? or nah? shamefulNASCAR — Connie💫LakeLife💫 (@Constance1inVA) June 23, 2020

We’re not sure NASCAR really has any idea of who their fans really are, and if they do, they certainly don’t seem to care very much about them.

