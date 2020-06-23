America doesn’t need wishy-washy doctors who say one thing then contradict themselves a few weeks later, especially when it comes to a pandemic.

Sorry, not sorry, Dr. Fauci.

We appreciate that for whatever reason Trump saw fit to listen to Fauci but at this point, we’re starting to get the idea that he really is flying by the seat of his pants and terrifying the country in doing so. It’s time for our leaders to listen to a few other experts, like Dr. David Samadi.

Samadi wrote a series of pretty kick-a*s tweets about COVID and the reality of the virus in the world and in our country:

It’s coming out now that COVID-19 was in Lombardy as far back as December 18, 2019 – basically the same time as China started telling the world about it. The first known cases were 6 weeks later & the major lockdowns didn’t start until March. This has been with us a long time! https://t.co/929zxDbQM6 — Dr. David Samadi (@drdavidsamadi) June 22, 2020

In other words, the virus was likely in our country long before the lockdowns, basically proving said lockdowns were a waste of time and money.

He continued:

Do not let the mainstream media fear scare you. We are not experiencing a second wave. The death rate from this virus is on the decline! pic.twitter.com/tlRZ35ixou — Dr. David Samadi (@drdavidsamadi) June 23, 2020

But we were told reopening the country would cause a SECOND WAVE and we’re all gonna DIE!

Wait, sorry, only red states were told that.

We have allowed the voice of Dr. Fauci to spread paranoia through this nation. Not every doctor agrees with Fauci’s analysis, though the media doesn’t want you to know. I’m spreading facts & data rather than fear. Follow me & RT this so people know there are other opinions! — Dr. David Samadi (@drdavidsamadi) June 23, 2020

The media definitely want Americans angry, hopeless, and afraid.

Or at least it feels that way.

Coronavirus was in Italy from at least December 18, 2019. Given the amount of travel from Italy to the USA & vice versa, you can assume the virus was in America at the same time. With the media calling for a second round of lockdowns & restrictions, I say absolutely not. — Dr. David Samadi (@drdavidsamadi) June 23, 2020

What he said.

Absolutely not.

Americans will NOT go back into lockdown.

Given the totality of the facts & data, a second wave of lockdowns is not warranted. The economic damage that it would cause would be unprecedented. Not to mention the amount of health issues that come from an economic depression. Why does the media not speak about those? — Dr. David Samadi (@drdavidsamadi) June 23, 2020

Because they want to use this virus to hurt Trump.

It’s the truth.

The coronavirus is getting weaker. We also have therapeutics & treatments. We tried the whole “lockdown” thing once and it is not something we need to do again. We are a free nation. Be smart, be cautious, keep good hygiene. This virus doesn’t need to cost us our freedoms. — Dr. David Samadi (@drdavidsamadi) June 23, 2020

We are a free nation.

Be smart, be cautious, keep good hygiene.

This virus doesn’t need to cost us our freedoms.

OH HELL YEAH.

Dr. Fauci, Americans are not ignoring science. Many, however, have decided to ignore you. This is because of the many changes of opinions you’ve had over the course of this pandemic. For every statement you’ve made, you’ve made an opposite statement. https://t.co/Ii5RpsrwZk — Dr. David Samadi (@drdavidsamadi) June 23, 2020

Americans are tired of Fauci.

Well, unless you’re rooting for the virus because it could hurt Trump’s chances in November.

If we want a true analysis on the effect of COVID-19, we need to accurately count people who died FROM COVID not simply people who died WITH COVID. For example, George Floyd died with COVID-19, but he clearly did not die of COVID-19. We need to examine how we count deaths. — Dr. David Samadi (@drdavidsamadi) June 23, 2020

Ding ding ding.

Medical facts should not be influenced by politics. — Dr. David Samadi (@drdavidsamadi) June 23, 2020

Nailed it.

Trump, listen to this guy.

Seriously.

***

