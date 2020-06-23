Greg Gutfeld noticed something about these ‘protesters’ attacking and trying to destroy monuments/statues across the country. He noticed they’re not exactly physically threatening …

when u see "protesters" attacking another monument in lafayette square, u realize they're the least fit, least able people on earth. they succeed cuz no one wants to hurt them. we are like people who would rather take the spider outside than crush it. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 23, 2020

Nailed it.

We are definitely the people who would rather take the spider outside than crush it.

Even if that spider is destroying property and hurting other spiders.

You get what we mean, heh.

It’s past time.

The left thinks bronze is racist. — Phillip J Hubbell (@PJHubbell) June 23, 2020

We are all standing around in the middle of the store while Karen's snot nose brat is throwing a huge fit for not getting another toy, we are appalled and sick of the tantrum but we don't step in, it's not our kid…. — Conservative Hippie☮ (@takingcoback) June 23, 2020

Another excellent analogy.

I think they don’t want to back to work, the unemployment welfare they’re getting is too sweet — TopSecretK9 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@topsecretk9) June 23, 2020

Spiders are good. These people are not good. — DigitallyAdaptedCaveBeast (@PithyJoe) June 23, 2020

I still think that fires hoses would solve a lot of these problems. Trouble is authorities have become wimps. — GregB (@GregBak71025444) June 23, 2020

We’ve seen an awful lot of kneeling and standing down … that’s for sure.

Think it’s time for these same people to stand up.

