It only took two shootings (with one dead) and an alleged rape for Mayor Jenny Durkan to figure out CHAZ/CHOP is not just some block party or some hippie-infested summer of love.

Only.

Following multiple shootings in “CHAZ” that killed one and injured two, @MayorJenny announced the city would retake the no-police zone, though she didn’t give a date. The mayor previously expressed support for the occupation & called it peaceful. https://t.co/5oUd1Jf4Zi — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 23, 2020

From komonews:

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday that police will return to the abandoned East Precinct building following two separate weekend shootings in which one person was killed and another critically injured. The mayor made her comments during an afternoon press conference where she talked at length about the city crafting solutions to address systemic racism. “No violence is acceptable,” she said. “And we have worked tirelessly to address gun violence.” The effort to return to the precinct building received a renewed push after three people were shot within a 48-hour time frame in the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest Zone, also known as CHOP.

Yes, blame gun violence. *eye roll*

What an absolute failure this woman is and seriously, it’s got to HURT for her to look at her tweets shaming Trump for trying to help from day 1. When your TDS costs lives and public property it might be time for some serious self-reflection.

Just sayin’.

But who could have imagined these statements wouldn’t age well? pic.twitter.com/VVgexSf1op — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 23, 2020

Awww yes, let’s take a look at her greatest hits:

Seattle is the best city in America. Don't let Fox News distort the truth. And take a look at the real truth of the "nation formerly known as downtown Seattle" https://t.co/dlFVLTL1lz — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 17, 2020

The #CHOP has emerged as a gathering place for community to demand change of their local, state, and federal government. At the @CityofSeattle, we've made a few changes to facilitate first amendment activities while also maintaining safety and access for all of our residents. https://t.co/0j60qWFCL8 — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 16, 2020

Earlier today, I visited the #CHAZ and met Marcus Henderson, the person behind the new community garden popping up in Cal Anderson Park. Read more about Marcus and the work that’s gone into creating the gardens: https://t.co/mobTYoWIcK pic.twitter.com/82lyVxyyV1 — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 13, 2020

Seattle is fine. Don’t be so afraid of democracy. https://t.co/o26PkJnYhA — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 12, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

For as long as I can remember, Capitol Hill has been autonomous – it's always been a place where people go to express themselves freely. Today at the #CHAZ, I spoke with organizers and community about how we can move forward and keep our communities safe, together. pic.twitter.com/XhtXHiIl9K — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 12, 2020

Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/H3TXduhlY4 — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

Imagine if she had listened to the president.

Even just a little bit.

But you know, she was more concerned about looking like cool Mayor Jenny than she was actually doing her job. Even her police chief was telling the world CHOP was dangerous …

I mean you’re basically saying here that the CHAZ had to remain in place forever for you to be wrong. What a fallacy — ℂorey (@Corey_0709) June 23, 2020

Ummm.

She was the one talking about a “summer of love.” Summer started yesterday. — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 23, 2020

Guess the truth hurts.

Me. Pretty much told her point blank. — Daryl "3920" Tremblay (@DarylT) June 23, 2020

Can’t believe anarchy didn’t work out this time — BPJ (@bpjauburn) June 23, 2020

A true CHAZ has never been tried — stevemur (@stevemur) June 23, 2020

We all saw that coming. — El Peezey (@elpeezey) June 23, 2020

Yup, except Jenny.

***

