Jim Acosta seems to have taken issue with Kayleigh McEnany reporting that Trump was quite pleased with the Tulsa rally. Guess CNN got it wrong … again.

McEnany claims Trump is “quite pleased with how the rally went” in Tulsa. Multiple news outlets including CNN have reported Trump was upset with the crowd size. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 22, 2020

We imagine his latest entry went a little bit like this:

Dear Diary,

Trump’s press secretary is almost as big a meanie poopie head as he is! She keeps making us look stupid during the White House briefings and contradicting our reporting which you know is true right Diary? We’re not fake news, Trump is fake news! You’re the only one who truly understands me, Diary. I love you.

Hugs and kisses,

Jimmy

Poor Jimmy.

Oh well we'll believe what you say…of course!!! 🤦🏼‍♀️🙄🤣 — ✌🏽 This is Me: Linden 🇺🇸 (@ThisLinden) June 22, 2020

Dear diary — Chris (@ctuff2005) June 22, 2020

And all those news outlets, I have discovered, relied on the MIND-READING abilities of anonymous sources. — Wíñchéstér Öscår🐻🇺🇸🦂🧜‍♀️💵︻╦╤─ (@scorpio8675309) June 22, 2020

Or sources familiar with the rally.

Heh.

Why would he not be pleased? Many people braved COVID-19 AND the hateful BLM protesters just to see and hear the president. And many more would have gone were it not for the worries generated by BLM and COVID. And lots of tickets were fraudulently obtained. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) June 22, 2020

CNN is a JOKE — 🇺🇸Branstar🇺🇸 (@brandij30391557) June 22, 2020

And not a funny one.

No, they’re the type of funny you point and laugh at.

***

