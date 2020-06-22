Jim Acosta seems to have taken issue with Kayleigh McEnany reporting that Trump was quite pleased with the Tulsa rally. Guess CNN got it wrong … again.

We imagine his latest entry went a little bit like this:

Dear Diary,

Trump’s press secretary is almost as big a meanie poopie head as he is! She keeps making us look stupid during the White House briefings and contradicting our reporting which you know is true right Diary? We’re not fake news, Trump is fake news! You’re the only one who truly understands me, Diary. I love you.

Hugs and kisses,

Jimmy

Poor Jimmy.

Or sources familiar with the rally.

Heh.

And not a funny one.

No, they’re the type of funny you point and laugh at.

***

