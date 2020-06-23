Someone might wanna get some aloe for CNN’s Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto because this tweet from Janice Dean on how they gave Gov. Cuomo a pass on thousands of nursing home deaths is a serious burn.

CNN never fails to disappoint.

You’d think considering NY accounts for 25% of the TOTAL deaths in the country and leads in nursing home deaths (6,000+!) that CNN might want to ask the governor about that … but no. They were more focused on other things, or at least that’s what a very defensive Jim Sciutto said when he responded:

We pressed him on:

-NYers flouting health restrictions during reopening

-Why NY waited six years after Eric Garner to ban chokeholds

-Potential barriers to mail-in voting during 2nd wave As journalists, we press officials of both parties every day. Thank you for watching https://t.co/rSDMdFhzx9 — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) June 22, 2020

Pressed him.

HA HA HA HA HA

‘As journalists, we press officials of both parties every day.’

Wow, is that ever a load of crap.

Yeah yeah yeah, we know.

CNN is gonna CNN.

Janice fired back:

You had 9 minutes to ask a very important question. A question @NYGovCuomo rarely gets asked on your channel. 6,000 + deaths. An order that was scrubbed off the government website. Don’t you think our families deserve answers? Nice try though. Good use of dashes. https://t.co/dNxk7YSilU — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 22, 2020

Right? His use of dashes, while he tried to brag about what they ‘pressed’ Cuomo on, was impressive.

She continued.

Actually I amend this tweet. I don’t think @NYGovCuomo has EVER been asked the nursing home death question on @CNN So Jim and Poppy would’ve broken new ground over there had they asked it. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 22, 2020

CNN isn’t worried about breaking new ground, they’re only worried about their narrative.

You know, the ‘orange man bad’ narrative.

Just answer this very simple question: WHY didn’t you ask about nursing home deaths? Do you not believe it’s an important question? Do you think it’s a waste of limited time to ask? Were you instructed *not* to ask? There must be a reason, right? — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) June 22, 2020

*crickets*

He is personally responsible for thousands of nursing home deaths. You don’t think that’s worth maybe one little question? — Lala (@lacoolio1) June 23, 2020

*crickets again*

Cowards. All of you hacks at CNN. @JaniceDean lost her in-laws because of Cuomo’s arrogance and incompetence but you lowlifes can’t be bothered to hold him to account. You’re the electronic equivalent of the National Enquirer. — Don Rose (@morgdad) June 23, 2020

The only thing you press is the crease of your pants. https://t.co/CNK6joae1s — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) June 23, 2020

They should have asked him why he "picked" those living in nursing homes as the ones "who are going to die". He picked that population. He did exactly that. pic.twitter.com/m2sZpCPRZr — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) June 22, 2020

You gave a pass to a murderer… own it — Randy Bowen🇺🇸 (@Damnoldguy) June 22, 2020

But he used a whole bunch of dashes on Twitter! That’s proof they really ‘pressed’ Cuomo!

Totally.

***

