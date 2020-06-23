There’s a series of photos that are just beginning to get shared around Twitter that certainly suggests that the “noose” found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at the Talladega Superspeedway over the weekend was really just a rope used to close the garage door:

NASCAR, what say you?

Trending

“Please tell me it hasn’t gotten this bad”:

Keep in mind, they still have not shared a photo of the noose:

There must be security footage, right?

We’re on hoax watch, people:

The FBI and DOJ are investigating:

“The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Alabama, FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are reviewing the situation surrounding the noose that was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage to determine whether there are violations of federal law. Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought, this type of action has no place in our society.”

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: nascarnoose