There’s a series of photos that are just beginning to get shared around Twitter that certainly suggests that the “noose” found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at the Talladega Superspeedway over the weekend was really just a rope used to close the garage door:

#nascarnoose solved. These images are all from the garages at Talladega SuperSpeedway. Image 1 shows rope “nooses” are affixed to every garage bay door as a pull down. Image 2 shows Bubba’s bay 4 in Nov. 2019. Image 3 is of bay 4 after the incident. Notice the rope is cut. pic.twitter.com/2rHdSdgtOo — James (@JamesEBeatty) June 23, 2020

NASCAR, what say you?

Is there a picture of the noose that was supposedly found? Because if it turns out to look like that, #BubbaWallace should be permanently banned from NASCAR. Maybe it doesn't though. So, is there a picture of the "noose?" https://t.co/junrWurRxb — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 23, 2020

“Please tell me it hasn’t gotten this bad”:

I truly hope this is not true. We aren't this stupid as a society. Please tell me it hasn't gotten this bad. Do we have a 100% denial from NASCAR on this?? Please help. https://t.co/zyb1IVFA12 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 23, 2020

Keep in mind, they still have not shared a photo of the noose:

What do you call a national story about a noose that weirdly includes no photo of the noose? Fake noose. If the Bubba Wallace noose story is real, it is appalling, of course. But without a photo, I'd give it a 5% chance of being real. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) June 23, 2020

There must be security footage, right?

Has anyone caught the super ninja who disabled all the @NASCAR cameras and left that noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage yet? We should recruit this person to infiltrate Chinese nuclear facilities and take them out. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 23, 2020

We’re on hoax watch, people:

Starting to think these guys were the perps …. https://t.co/4O6WBUp195 pic.twitter.com/fnFqRbzEzV — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) June 23, 2020

The FBI and DOJ are investigating:

“The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Alabama, FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are reviewing the situation surrounding the noose that was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage to determine whether there are violations of federal law. Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought, this type of action has no place in our society.”

***